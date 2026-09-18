Photos: Newly Remodeled Sports Bar & Lounge in Disney Village at Disneyland Paris

Visitors to the Disney Village outdoor shopping and dining complex at Disneyland Paris over the past year will have undoubtedly noticed some updates to the Sports Bar & Lounge table-service restaurant, and this week we finally got to see the changes for ourselves. Check out Luke's photos of the remodeled establishment below.

What's happening:

The Sports Bar has been part of Disney Village (originally named Festival Disney) since Disneyland Paris (then Euro Disney Resort) first opened in April of 1992.

In November of 2025, the newly remodeled Sports Bar & Lounge reopened with fun new decor.

Laughing Place hadn't visited the location since then, so during his trip this week our reporter Luke Manning grabbed some photos of the exterior and interior of Sports Bar & Lounge.

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