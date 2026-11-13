Celebrate Star Wars Life Day with Exclusive Merchandise at Disney Store and Disney Parks

The holiday season is here, and that's not only true in our own galaxy, but in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars has its own holiday celebration, Life Day, and Disney Parks and Disney Store are celebrating with new products.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks and DisneyStore.com are celebrating Life Day on November 17, the anniversary of the release of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which introduced the Wookiee holiday.

A collection of new products will be available, both at Disney Parks and at DisneyStore.com, on that date, but fans can get an early look at what will be available with a Countdown to Life Day starting today.

November 13 – Lightsabers: The Ezra Legacy Lightsaber Set, inspired by Star Wars Rebels. The limited edition set comes with two hilts, which separately illuminate in blue or green when connected to a lightsaber blade (sold separately). The set, encased in an illustrated box that plays scenes from the series, will be available online and in parks starting November 17.

November 14 – Galactic Archive Series: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rogue One with the K-2SO Premium Electronic Head. This replica droid head includes movie-accurate phrases, lights, and sounds. Available online and in parks from November 17.

November 15 – Hasbro: The Ultimate Grogu Animatronic features realistic movements and sounds, accompanied by a cookie accessory. This 1:1 animatronic can be pre-ordered at DisneyStore.com starting November 17 at *AM PT, with a park release set for Spring 2027.

November 16 – Fan Favorites: The Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet, adorned with horns and Maul-inspired colors, includes voice-changing effects. It will be up for grabs from November 17 both online and in parks.

In addition, fans can look forward to the Batuu Adventure Buddies interactive toys debuting at the Droid Depot within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks starting November 17.

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