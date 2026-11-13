Celebrate Star Wars Life Day with Exclusive Merchandise at Disney Store and Disney Parks

Disney is counting down to Life day with previews of upcoming Star Wars merchandise.
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The holiday season is here, and that's not only true in our own galaxy, but in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars has its own holiday celebration, Life Day, and Disney Parks and Disney Store are celebrating with new products.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Parks and DisneyStore.com are celebrating Life Day on November 17, the anniversary of the release of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special, which introduced the Wookiee holiday.
  • A collection of new products will be available, both at Disney Parks and at DisneyStore.com, on that date, but fans can get an early look at what will be available with a Countdown to Life Day starting today.
  • November 13 – Lightsabers: The Ezra Legacy Lightsaber Set, inspired by Star Wars Rebels. The limited edition set comes with two hilts, which separately illuminate in blue or green when connected to a lightsaber blade (sold separately). The set, encased in an illustrated box that plays scenes from the series, will be available online and in parks starting November 17.

  • November 14 – Galactic Archive Series: Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rogue One with the K-2SO Premium Electronic Head. This replica droid head includes movie-accurate phrases, lights, and sounds. Available online and in parks from November 17.

  • November 15 – Hasbro: The Ultimate Grogu Animatronic features realistic movements and sounds, accompanied by a cookie accessory. This 1:1 animatronic can be pre-ordered at DisneyStore.com starting November 17 at *AM PT, with a park release set for Spring 2027.

  • November 16 – Fan Favorites: The Mandalorian Super Commando Helmet, adorned with horns and Maul-inspired colors, includes voice-changing effects. It will be up for grabs from November 17 both online and in parks.

  • In addition, fans can look forward to the Batuu Adventure Buddies interactive toys debuting at the Droid Depot within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks starting November 17.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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