Stitch Spreads Holiday Cheer (and Maybe A Bit Of Mayhem) In The Bahamas and Central Florida

Stitch Hopped Aboard the Disney Fantasy, making his way to the locations.

Stitch is making another stop on his quest to get on the nice list this year, hopping aboard the Disney Fantasy, helping out schools near Port Canaveral and in the Bahamas.

What’s Happening:

To kick off the holiday season, Disney Cruise Line VoluntEARS were joined by Stitch from the hit animated film (and its live-action adaptation) Lilo and Stitch, as they brought joy and holiday gifts to children across Central Florida and The Bahamas.

These special visits are part of Disney’s Holiday Magic Tour, which is spreading cheer to kids and communities through local events, donations, and special Disney surprises across the country and around the world.

In Central Florida, Disney VoluntEARS from the Disney Fantasy ship (which calls Port Canaveral home) surprised nearly 100 students at Endeavour Elementary School in Cocoa with holiday gifts. Stitch brought extra holiday cheer, playfully posing for photos, sharing hugs, and dancing with teachers and students.

Disney VoluntEARS also visited children in three different communities in The Bahamas, delivering hundreds of gifts for the holidays. Stitch and the VoluntEARS from the Disney Fantasy visited Woodcock Primary School in Nassau and hosted students from Deep Creek Primary School in Eleuthera at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point for a festive gathering to play games, dance and celebrate the season.

In Abaco, VoluntEARS from Disney Castaway Cay also brought gifts for children at three schools across the island.

What They’re Saying:

Beth Thibodaux, director of external affairs for Disney Cruise Line: “At Disney Cruise Line, we know the happiness of a single moment can create memories that last a lifetime for kids and families—especially during the holidays. That’s why we’re proud to support Brevard County students all year through learning programs, grants and more. This holiday celebration is one of the moments our VoluntEARS look forward to the most.”

“At Disney Cruise Line, we know the happiness of a single moment can create memories that last a lifetime for kids and families—especially during the holidays. That’s why we’re proud to support Brevard County students all year through learning programs, grants and more. This holiday celebration is one of the moments our VoluntEARS look forward to the most.” Joey Gaskins, regional director, public affairs, Disney Cruise Line: “Our port communities are incredibly important to us at Disney Cruise Line so we want the residents to feel like we are a part of their communities. Through the meaningful impact our VoluntEARS make year-round, their dedication shines even brighter during the holiday season when giving back matters most.”

A Bit of Holiday Magic: