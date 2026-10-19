Mickey Mouse Celebrates Boys & Girls Club Anniversary in Home of Upcoming Storyliving by Disney Development

Storyliving by Disney has given a significant donation to the Boys & Girls Club at the home of the upcoming Asteria community.

Pittsboro, NC, is home to Asteria, the second Storyliving by Disney location in the U.S. While the upscale development is expected to begin selling homes next year, Disney is already building its place in the community, with Mickey Mouse taking time out of his busy schedule to hang out with the local Boys & Girls Club.

What's Happening:

Mickey Mouse stopped by the Pittsboro Boys & Girls Club in Pittsboro, North Carolina, over the weekend.

The Pittsboro Boys & Girls Club was celebrating its fifth anniversary, while the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Carolina is celebrating 30 years of work in the area.

Pittsboro is the home of Asteria, a Storyliving by Disney community, a new housing development currently under construction in the area.

Storyliving by Disney presented a $30,000 contribution to the Boys & Girls Club to support the organization's ongoing work.

Disney has a longstanding relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs in the places where it operates. It's great to see this continuing in areas where Storyliving communities are going as well.

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