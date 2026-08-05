First Look: Storyliving by Disney Reveals Entry Way Of Asteria Development

For those who truly wish to live a Disney life, Storyliving by Disney continues to expand. Asteria, the second development announced is progressing, and today we got the first look at what residents will see when they first arrive.

What's Happening:

Today Storyliving by Disney revealed concept art showing the entry way of Asteria, the development currently under construction in North Carolina.

The art shows off a rocky entry area called the moon gate that will arch over the sidewalk as guests walk into the area, and frame the landscape as they approach.

The entry way will include metavolcanic rock, quartz, and rhyolite all sourced from the local area.

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