First Look: Storyliving by Disney Reveals Entry Way Of Asteria Development

Are you ready to live a Disney life in North Carolina?

For those who truly wish to live a Disney life, Storyliving by Disney continues to expand. Asteria, the second development announced is progressing, and today we got the first look at what residents will see when they first arrive.

What's Happening:

  • Today Storyliving by Disney revealed concept art showing the entry way of Asteria, the development currently under construction in North Carolina.
  • The art shows off a rocky entry area called the moon gate that will arch over the sidewalk as guests walk into the area, and frame the landscape as they approach.
  • The entry way will include metavolcanic rock, quartz, and rhyolite all sourced from the local area.

More Story Living News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey