New Online Hub "The Blueprint" Launches to Track Cotino Construction

Disney releases a new digital destination for community updates, detailing the road to the 2026 opening of the Town Center and Cotino Bay Beach.

Disney Parks Blog has launched The Blueprint, designed to gather behind-the-scenes moments for Cotino, from pouring foundations to planting cacti, as the scenic Rancho Mirage community continues to grow.

What's Happening:

With the Artisan Club and Parr House now officially open, the first chapter of the Cotino community is complete, but the story is far from over.

To keep prospective residents and fans updated on the next phase of development, Storyliving by Disney has launched The Blueprint, a new digital "home" for all things relating to Cotino community construction.

One of the key timelines confirmed by the new hub is the opening of the Cotino Bay Beach, Dining and Shops.

Construction is currently underway on this new town center, which will add a variety of premier experiences to the area.

The town center is scheduled to provide visitors with access to Cotino Bay (for a fee) when it opens in Fall 2026.



Catch Up on Our Cotino Coverage

If you are just catching up on the Storyliving by Disney news, check out our previous on-location coverage of the community’s development, from model home tours to the grand opening festivities: