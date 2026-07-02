The Edison Returns with Third Annual Bartender's Bash at Disney Springs This August

Sample craft cocktails, chef-prepared bites, and vote for Central Florida's top mixologist while supporting Give Kids The World Village.

Cocktail lovers and foodies alike will have another reason to visit Disney Springs this summer. The Edison is bringing back its popular Bartender's Bash for a third consecutive year, inviting guests to enjoy an evening of handcrafted cocktails, chef-curated bites, and friendly competition while supporting a meaningful cause.

What’s Happening:

Taking place on Thursday, August 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the event transforms the 1920s-inspired venue into a showcase of Central Florida's talented mixologists, each competing to earn the title of Bartender's Bash champion.

Known for its inventive cocktail program and industrial-gothic atmosphere, The Edison has become one of Disney Springs' premier destinations for craft cocktails. During Bartender's Bash, guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of signature creations while visiting eight unique cocktail and food pairing stations featuring some of the area's top bartenders.

Each competitor will present an original cocktail paired with chef-prepared bites, giving attendees the chance to experience creative flavor combinations throughout the evening. Guests won't just be spectators—they'll play an important role in the competition by casting votes for their favorite cocktails, alongside an exclusive panel of local VIP judges.

This year's lineup brings together talented mixologists from several well-known Central Florida restaurants and bars, including: Lara McClelland - The Edison Frank Obregon Blasco - Morimoto Asia Alison Anderson - Yak & Yeti Kerry Mills - House of Blues Kimyata Stubbs - GEO 82 Jason Dodson - Steelbach Tampa Juan Chavez - Cava Raul Fontanez - The Edison

Whether you're a fan of classic cocktails or innovative new creations, the event offers an opportunity to discover unique recipes crafted by some of the region's most accomplished bartenders.

General admission tickets are available for $85, while VIP admission is $115, offering guests an upgraded experience for the evening.

Beyond the cocktails and culinary offerings, Bartender's Bash also serves a greater purpose. At the conclusion of the event, guests can participate in a silent auction benefiting Give Kids The World Village, the nonprofit organization that provides cost-free, weeklong vacations to critically ill children and their families. The organization has long partnered with Central Florida's tourism and hospitality community to create unforgettable experiences for families facing serious medical challenges.

By attending the event, guests can enjoy an evening of exceptional food and drinks while helping support an organization that continues to make a meaningful difference for thousands of families each year.

With delicious cocktails, expertly prepared food pairings, spirited competition, and a charitable mission, The Edison's third annual Bartender's Bash is shaping up to be one of Disney Springs' standout culinary events of the summer.

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