Morimoto Asia Bringing First-Ever Sushi Showdown to Disney Springs
Guests can sample sushi from Orlando's top chefs, vote for their favorite, and support Give Kids The World during the one-night Disney Springs event.
Morimoto Asia has announced their inaugural Sushi Showdown, bringing together some of Orlando's top sushi chefs for a one-night culinary competition this September.
What's Happening:
- Morimoto Asia will host the inaugural Sushi Showdown on September 21, 2026, bringing together some of Orlando's top sushi chefs for a one-night culinary competition.
- Guests will sample exclusive signature sushi creations made with premium rice and fresh ingredients before voting to crown Orlando's first sushi champion.
- Competing dishes will be judged on taste, freshness, and overall cohesiveness, with every guest vote helping determine the winner.
- Two tasting sessions will be offered: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- Guests can enhance their experience with an optional premium sake package featuring selections from Dassai, Hakkaisan, Kubota, Nanbu Bijin, and Soto.
- General admission tickets are $125, while a limited number of $700 VIP experiences are also available.
- The event will also feature live entertainment, with each guest receiving a gold coin to cast their vote for their favorite chef.
- Attendees can participate in a live auction benefiting Give Kids The World, with 100% of auction proceeds supporting the nonprofit's mission of providing memorable vacations for critically ill children and their families.
- The evening promises a celebration of world-class sushi, premium sake, entertainment, and philanthropy at Disney Springs.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Halloween has already arrived on some store shelves at Walt Disney World, with new spooky season items (and some Aladdin too!) spotted at Disney Springs.
- A fresh assortment of open edition pins has arrived across the resort, featuring beloved attractions, iconic park landmarks, and a colorful new series celebrating every country represented in World Showcase.
- New flavors can be found at two Walt Disney World restaurants: The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT.
- Ahead of its grand debut at Disney Springs, we were able to get a sneak peek of the new Level99 social interactive gaming venue.
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