WDW Dining: New Menu Items Race Into The Hollywood Brown Derby

It’s time to try some delicious new flavors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as The Hollywood Brown Derby debuts added menu items.

What’s Happening:

While most theme parks around the world are known for their mediocre dining offerings, the Disney Parks have made eating a meal as magical as a ride on one of your favorite attractions.

At Walt Disney World, The Hollywood Brown Derby has remained a fan-favorite dining experience since its 1989 debut.

And, thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we now have a look at some freshly revealed menu items for the Disney’s Hollywood Studios dining establishment.

Including a selection of entrees and desserts, you’ll definitely wanna start planning your next dinner date at Brown Derby!

Let’s take a look at the new items!

Pan-Roasted Halibut: Leek vichyssoise risotto, pea, and citrus

Char Grilled Octopus: Herb-roasted potatoes, chimichurri, and chipotle-harissa aïoli

Fried Pork Chop: Yuzu beurre blanc and summer vegetables

Short Rib: Hominy purée, roasted vegetables, smoky adobo glaze, and beef jus

Honey Pot De Crème: Strawberry compote, salted streusel, and ginger sponge cake

Vanilla Fruit Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake, peach sponge, strawberry panna cotta, streusel, strawberry-peach compote, mango coulis, and crunchy tuile

Filet Mignon: Rhubarb-red wine demi-glace, Yukon gold potato, and braised endive

For those looking to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

New Dining at EPCOT:

Yesterday, Sunshine Seasons, The Land’s quick-service location, also debuted a new selection of menu items.

Make sure you check those out, too!

It also includes a new selection of entrees and desserts that are sure to bring a little extra flavor to your day.

Read More Walt Disney World:

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