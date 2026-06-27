WDW Dining: New Menu Items Race Into The Hollywood Brown Derby
Don't hold your horses, make a reservation now!
It’s time to try some delicious new flavors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios as The Hollywood Brown Derby debuts added menu items.
What’s Happening:
- While most theme parks around the world are known for their mediocre dining offerings, the Disney Parks have made eating a meal as magical as a ride on one of your favorite attractions.
- At Walt Disney World, The Hollywood Brown Derby has remained a fan-favorite dining experience since its 1989 debut.
- And, thanks to Disney Eats on Instagram, we now have a look at some freshly revealed menu items for the Disney’s Hollywood Studios dining establishment.
- Including a selection of entrees and desserts, you’ll definitely wanna start planning your next dinner date at Brown Derby!
- Let’s take a look at the new items!
Pan-Roasted Halibut: Leek vichyssoise risotto, pea, and citrus
Char Grilled Octopus: Herb-roasted potatoes, chimichurri, and chipotle-harissa aïoli
Fried Pork Chop: Yuzu beurre blanc and summer vegetables
Short Rib: Hominy purée, roasted vegetables, smoky adobo glaze, and beef jus
Honey Pot De Crème: Strawberry compote, salted streusel, and ginger sponge cake
Vanilla Fruit Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake, peach sponge, strawberry panna cotta, streusel, strawberry-peach compote, mango coulis, and crunchy tuile
Filet Mignon: Rhubarb-red wine demi-glace, Yukon gold potato, and braised endive
- For those looking to take a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
New Dining at EPCOT:
- Yesterday, Sunshine Seasons, The Land’s quick-service location, also debuted a new selection of menu items.
- Make sure you check those out, too!
- It also includes a new selection of entrees and desserts that are sure to bring a little extra flavor to your day.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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