Check out the new entrees and desserts, available now!

EPCOT’s The Land pavilion is getting some delicious new dining offerings at the popular quick-service location Sunshine Seasons.

What’s Happening:

After traveling all across America on Soarin’ Across America or truly living with the land on Living with The Land, guests may find themselves needing a little extra fuel before going on with their Disney Parks day.

Well, thanks to Disney Eats, we have a first look at some freshly announced fare coming to Sunshine Seasons.

Announced on Instagram, the new items include a new selection of entrees and dessert that are sure to get your mouth watering.

Let’s take a look at the new items!

Plant-based Sofritas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, plant-based feta, and pico de gallo

Pork Carnitas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo

Beef Barbacoa: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo

Mickey-shaped Strawberry Lemonade Macaron

Peanut Butter Cookie with cookies and cream icing

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Soarin’ Across America:

In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.

Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

Check it out now at EPCOT, and at Disney California Adventure starting July 2nd.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



