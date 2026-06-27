Savor New Flavors at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons
Check out the new entrees and desserts, available now!
EPCOT’s The Land pavilion is getting some delicious new dining offerings at the popular quick-service location Sunshine Seasons.
What’s Happening:
- After traveling all across America on Soarin’ Across America or truly living with the land on Living with The Land, guests may find themselves needing a little extra fuel before going on with their Disney Parks day.
- Well, thanks to Disney Eats, we have a first look at some freshly announced fare coming to Sunshine Seasons.
- Announced on Instagram, the new items include a new selection of entrees and dessert that are sure to get your mouth watering.
- Let’s take a look at the new items!
Plant-based Sofritas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, plant-based feta, and pico de gallo
Pork Carnitas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo
Beef Barbacoa: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo
Mickey-shaped Strawberry Lemonade Macaron
Peanut Butter Cookie with cookies and cream icing
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Soarin’ Across America:
- In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places.
- Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."
- Check it out now at EPCOT, and at Disney California Adventure starting July 2nd.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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