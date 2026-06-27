Savor New Flavors at EPCOT’s Sunshine Seasons

Check out the new entrees and desserts, available now!
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EPCOT’s The Land pavilion is getting some delicious new dining offerings at the popular quick-service location Sunshine Seasons. 

What’s Happening:

  • After traveling all across America on Soarin’ Across America or truly living with the land on Living with The Land, guests may find themselves needing a little extra fuel before going on with their Disney Parks day. 
  • Well, thanks to Disney Eats, we have a first look at some freshly announced fare coming to Sunshine Seasons. 
  • Announced on Instagram, the new items include a new selection of entrees and dessert that are sure to get your mouth watering. 
  • Let’s take a look at the new items!

Plant-based Sofritas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, plant-based feta, and pico de gallo

Pork Carnitas: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo

Beef Barbacoa: Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, onions, peppers, cotija, and pico de gallo

Mickey-shaped Strawberry Lemonade Macaron

Peanut Butter Cookie with cookies and cream icing

  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Soarin’ Across America:

  • In a tribute to all nations, but mostly America, EPCOT has debuted a new version of the popular Soarin’ attraction, highlighting some of the USA’s most iconic places. 
  • Announced back in October with an incredible homage to the attraction’s preshow, Patrick Warburton shared that Soarin’ Across America will take flight for America’s 250th birthday celebration, "the semiquincentennial."

Read More Walt Disney World:

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber