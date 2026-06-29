Photos: New EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Attraction Open Edition Pins at Walt Disney World

A new collection of Disney pins includes World Showcase country designs, attraction favorites like Journey Into Imagination with Figment, and new park-inspired collectibles.

Disney pin collectors have plenty of new treasures to hunt for at Walt Disney World. A fresh assortment of open edition pins has arrived across the resort, featuring beloved attractions, iconic park landmarks, and a colorful new series celebrating every country represented in EPCOT's World Showcase.

Whether you're a seasoned trader, a first-time collector, or simply looking for the perfect souvenir from your Disney vacation, this latest wave of pins offers something for nearly every fan. One of the standout additions is an all-new World Showcase country pin collection, featuring Mickey Mouse dressed in unique attire inspired by each of the 11 World Showcase pavilions. Each pin celebrates one of EPCOT's countries while showcasing Mickey in themed costumes that reflect the culture and spirit of the pavilion. Collectors can look forward to pins representing:

Mexico Pin - $14.99

Norway Pin - $14.99

China Pin - $14.99

Germany Pin - $14.99

Italy Pin - $14.99

The American Adventure Pin - $14.99

Japan Pin - $14.99

Morocco Pin - $14.99

France Pin - $14.99

United Kingdom Pin - $14.99

Canada Pin - $14.99

Several classic Walt Disney World attractions are also receiving brand-new open edition pins.

Among the newest designs are pins inspired by Journey Into Imagination with Figment, featuring EPCOT's beloved purple dragon, Kilimanjaro Safaris, and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Figment Imagination Institute Pin - $19.99

Figment and Dr. Nigel Channing Moon 2 Pin Set - $22.99

Kilimanjaro Safaris Goofy Pin - $14.99

Harambe Wildlife Reserve Pin - $14.99

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Pin - $14.99

In addition to the attraction-specific releases, Disney has also introduced new open edition pins celebrating two of Walt Disney World's most iconic parks. Fresh designs featuring EPCOT and Magic Kingdom give guests another opportunity to commemorate their visit, whether they're adding to an existing collection or starting a new one.

Spaceship Earth 3D Pin - $17.99

Magic Kingdom Tomorrowland Pin - $14.99

Open edition pins continue to be some of the most accessible collectibles available at Walt Disney World. Unlike limited edition releases, these pins remain available while supplies last and are often restocked, making them ideal for casual collectors, pin traders, and guests searching for affordable souvenirs.

With attractions, park icons, and the complete World Showcase represented, this newest assortment offers a little something for Disney fans of every kind. If you're visiting Walt Disney World soon, be sure to keep an eye on resort merchandise locations, as these new pins are beginning to arrive throughout the parks and select retail locations.

More Disney Merchandise News: