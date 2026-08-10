The Best Star Wars Popcorn Bucket And Sipper Are Now Available On Disney Cruises

You've got another chance to pick up these great items.

It's always frustrating when Disney Parks reveal an amazing new popcorn bucket or sipper that you want to own, at a point when you won't be visiting the parks anytime soon. The good news is that if you've missed out on a recent pair of excellent Star Wars novelties, you have another chance, assuming you'll be on Disney Cruise Line in the new future.

What's Happening:

  • While the sipper is still available to mobile order in a couple places at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, if you're looking for these, the Disney Cruise Line may be your best bet.
  • It's hard not to love a sipper that you can easily sling on your back or a popcorn bucket that makes it look like you have a BDX droid on your shelf.

More Popcorn Bucket News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey