The Best Star Wars Popcorn Bucket And Sipper Are Now Available On Disney Cruises

It's always frustrating when Disney Parks reveal an amazing new popcorn bucket or sipper that you want to own, at a point when you won't be visiting the parks anytime soon. The good news is that if you've missed out on a recent pair of excellent Star Wars novelties, you have another chance, assuming you'll be on Disney Cruise Line in the new future.

What's Happening:

Last May Disney Parks released a BDX Droid popcorn bucket and a Grogu sipper. The new items were available at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in both resorts and launched alongside the release of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The movie is largely out of theaters now. However, you can catch it in the theaters on Disney Cruise Line, and today the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed that both the popcorn bucket and sipper will be available there as well.

This is the Way. The Grogu Premium Sipper and the BDX Droid Bucket are available on @DisneyCruise, while supplies last.🍿⚡ pic.twitter.com/waVvqF9AZD — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2026

While the sipper is still available to mobile order in a couple places at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios, if you're looking for these, the Disney Cruise Line may be your best bet.

It's hard not to love a sipper that you can easily sling on your back or a popcorn bucket that makes it look like you have a BDX droid on your shelf.

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