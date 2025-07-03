Acclaimed Series "Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller" Returns for Fifth Season Later This Month

This news comes on the heels of four Emmy wins last week.

The Emmy-Award Winning and acclaimed series, Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller is set to return for a fifth season later this month, diving deep into the world of cartels, scams, militias, heists, bride trafficking, street racing, and more.

What’s Happening:

National Geographic has announced that nine-time Emmy Award-winning investigative series Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller will return for its highly anticipated new season on Saturday, July 19, at 9/8c.

will return for its highly anticipated new season on Saturday, July 19, at 9/8c. Known for her fearless reporting and unparalleled contacts with the world’s most dangerous black markets, Emmy, Peabody and duPont Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller pulls back the curtain on global criminal enterprises—from cartels and scammers to militant extremists and underground drug labs.

The new season of Trafficked continues van Zeller’s immersive, on-the-ground reporting in some of the world’s most secretive underground markets, kicking off with a groundbreaking look into the operations of Mexican cartels inside the United States. Van Zeller explores how these criminal groups move drugs, launder billions, and even infiltrate law enforcement. It’s a growing influence that’s fueling violence and addiction across the country.

continues van Zeller’s immersive, on-the-ground reporting in some of the world’s most secretive underground markets, kicking off with a groundbreaking look into the operations of Mexican cartels inside the United States. Van Zeller explores how these criminal groups move drugs, launder billions, and even infiltrate law enforcement. It’s a growing influence that’s fueling violence and addiction across the country. Armed with National Geographic’s trademark inside access, each episode follows van Zeller as she connects with traffickers, militias, scammers, smugglers, and law enforcement across the globe to investigate the inner workings of a multi-trillion-dollar shadow economy.

From high-level criminals to frontline victims and government insiders, van Zeller’s reporting offers a 360-degree view of the forces shaping our increasingly interconnected, and blurred, legal and illegal economies. Premiering weekly, the series exposes the human cost of these hidden worlds and why they matter more than ever.

Season five of the series arrives on July 19th at 9:00 PM on National Geographic and streams the next day on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Mariana Van Zeller: “This season mirrors the times we’re living in. The issues we investigate —from the growing reach of cartels in the United States to the expanding world of scams—don’t happen in isolation. These are societal stories, rooted in desperation, exploitation, and the global forces shaping our future. Hidden stories that ultimately affect us all."

Perfect Timing:

This news comes after the series took home four News and Documentary Emmys last week, which adds to the five it took home the year before. The series itself set a record with 29 nominations this year alone.

This year, it took home wins for Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage, Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage, Outstanding Lighting Direction, and Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage. You can find out more about those wins, here.

The news of this new season comes as no surprise, and if we continue this kind of award winning journalism, I only see more of the series in the future.

Season 5 Episodes:

“Cartel USA" – Premieres July 19 at 9/8c

Mariana explores the growing influence of Mexican cartels in the U.S.

“Scam City" – Premieres July 26 at 9/8c

Mariana travels to Southeast Asia’s epicenter of romance and investment scams, known as “pig butchering.

“The Tranq Dope Underground" – Premieres August 2 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the mysterious next wave of America’s opioid crisis.

“Brides for Sale" – Premieres August 9 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the black-market trade in trafficked brides destined for China.

“Million Dollar Highway Heists" – Premieres August 16 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the explosive world of heists.

“Inside America’s Militias" – Premieres August 23 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the growing influence of heavily armed militias.

“The Great American Rehab Scam" – Premieres August 30 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the dark underworld of fraudulent addiction treatment programs.

“Black Market Love" – Premieres September 6 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the global surge in anti-LGBTQ+ violence.

“Underground Street Racing" – Premieres September 13 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the deadly world of illegal street racing.

“Shark Hunters" – Premieres September 20 at 9/8c

Mariana investigates the underground market for shark fins.