Disney Live Entertainment Team to Share Haunted Mansion Holiday Secrets at Walt Disney Family Museum

Many people love it; some don't, but Haunted Mansion Holiday has been going strong at Disneyland for a quarter century. For several months every year the classic Disneyland attraction is transformed into the place where two holidays collide, and Disney Live Entertainment is coming to the Walt Disney Family Museum to talk about the how and the why of the annual tradition.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Family Museum’s Twitter account, Disney Live Entertainment’s Lindsey Bryant, and Tim Wollweber will come to the museum to discuss how the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay originated and how it continues to enchant guests more than a quarter-century later.

Event details from the museum’s website include: Date and time: Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 1 p.m. Location: Theater at The Walt Disney Family Museum, San Francisco. Ticket pricing (registration required): $15 for members; $35 for adults; $30 for seniors and students with ID; $25 for youths; free for children ages 5 and under.

Bryant is a technical director with over 20 years of experience

Wollweber, a nearly 30‑year Disney Live Entertainment veteran, was one of the lead artists at the overlay’s inception and now serves as its art director, including designing the iconic annual gingerbread house in the mansion’s Grand Hall. He's also worked on The Legend of Mythica at Tokyo DisneySea and ceramic tiki mug designs for Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.



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