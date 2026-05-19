Walt Disney Imagineering Uses Animation Courtyard to Spotlight the Importance of Background Music
A live orchestra recorded brand new music for the update to the area.
With the newly revamped The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard opening soon at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney Imagineering is using the area to spotlight how much music plays a role in their work.
What's Happening:
- A new video posted by Walt Disney Imagineering focuses on the music you'll be hearing soon in the area that's been known as Animation Courtyard, which is soon to reopen as The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard.
- Though Disney Parks often use pre-existing music from their film library as background, this area will include at least some originally recorded music, with Imagineering showing glimpses at the live orchestra recording it.
- Brett from Imagineering discusses the approach they take when it comes to layering in music, noting "background music is such a powerful storytelling tool because it really sets you in the environment," while hinting that there will also be some familiar themes included as well.
- The Walt Disney Studios Courtyard will open to Walt Disney World guests on Tuesday, May 26 at Disney's Hollywood Studios, accompanied by the opening of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live.
- That will be followed later this summer by the return of The Magic of Disney Animation.
- Beloved Disney characters will appear across six unique departments from the animation studio, while an Audio-Animatronic Olaf will host "Olaf Draws!" - a new Animation Academy-type show featuring lessons from Disney animators.
- The new area already features a new Sorcerer's Hat, inspired by the one that sits atop the Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, while simultaneously evoking memories of the large Sorcerer's Hat that used to sit in the center of Hollywood Studios.
- Hand prints from Disney characters will be found in the courtyard near the entrance of The Magic of Disney Animation.
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