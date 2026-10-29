Walt Disney World Animals Get Into the Halloween Spirit

These animals are enjoying some gourd-geous seasonal enrichment as Disney’s Animal Nutrition Center prepares thousands of pounds of food daily.

Halloween fun isn’t just for guests at Walt Disney World! Animals across the resort are getting into the spooky season with some frightfully fun pumpkin enrichment, offering a festive twist on the care and activities designed to keep them happy and healthy.

What’s Happening:

Disney recently shared photos of animals enjoying their seasonal treats and enrichment, including a horse, kangaroo, elephant, giraffe, and cotton-top tamarin. The pumpkins provide a seasonal opportunity for the animals to explore and interact with their surroundings in engaging ways.

Behind the scenes, Disney’s Animal Nutrition Center plays an important role in caring for the resort’s animal residents. The center helps prepare more than 10,000 pounds of food each day for animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

From carefully prepared diets to seasonal pumpkin enrichment, these efforts are part of Disney’s ongoing animal care practices. And for guests celebrating Halloween around Walt Disney World, the sight of these animals enjoying a little autumn fun offers a different kind of seasonal magic.

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