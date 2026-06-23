Walt Disney World Shares Story of Brothers Keeping the Magic Running Behind the Scenes

Michael and Bob have spent more than a decade helping maintain attractions, equipment, and experiences across Walt Disney World Resort.

For most guests, the magic of Walt Disney World begins when they step through the gates. But behind every attraction, every freshly painted landmark, and every unforgettable vacation memory is a team of cast members working tirelessly to keep the magic running. For brothers Michael and Bob, that magic is more of a family tradition.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World recently shared the story of the two brothers, whose careers in Engineering Services have helped maintain and support countless experiences across the resort. Though guests may never see them at work, their impact can be felt everywhere, from attraction refurbishments to the equipment that keeps the parks looking pristine every day.

Michael currently serves as a service manager in Engineering Services and recently helped oversee work related to the refurbishment and return of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Magic Kingdom. His brother Bob works as a mechanic supporting heavy equipment used by teams such as horticulture and custodial throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

The pair have spent more than a decade building their careers together under Walt Disney World's Facility & Operations Services division, creating a unique bond that allows them to work almost instinctively alongside one another.

For Michael, the dream began long before he ever became a cast member. During a behind-the-scenes tour of Walt Disney World in 2004, he got a glimpse of the craftsmanship and teamwork required to operate the resort. Inspired by what he saw, he moved to Central Florida later that year to work for Disney.

He first joined the company in a part-time merchandise role at World of Disney in Disney Springs, but his passion was always mechanical work. In 2007, he transitioned into a full-time mechanic position within Engineering Services, beginning the career path that would eventually lead him to management.

Michael’s enthusiasm for Disney inspired Bob to follow a similar path. Encouraged by his brother, Bob joined Walt Disney World in 2010 and quickly found a rewarding career supporting the resort's operational teams.

Today, the brothers work in different areas of the property, with Michael based primarily at Magic Kingdom while Bob's responsibilities take him throughout Walt Disney World. Despite their different roles, both understand how essential behind-the-scenes work is to creating the guest experience.

Michael often notes that while mechanics may not be visible to guests, their work is felt every day. Whether it's maintaining attractions, supporting infrastructure, or ensuring equipment is functioning properly, their efforts help keep the resort operating smoothly.

Their story is also a reflection of the larger Engineering Services team at Walt Disney World. The division is made up of approximately 2,600 cast members, including carpenters, electricians, plumbers, painters, technicians, bricklayers, ironworkers, facilities specialists, and many other skilled tradespeople.

The team's experience is equally impressive. On average, Engineering Services cast members have 11 years of service, with many spending decades maintaining and enhancing the resort's attractions, hotels, and infrastructure.

For Michael and Bob, working with their hands is something that runs in the family. Their father operated and repaired heavy equipment, while their grandfather worked as a farmer. Growing up, both brothers learned the value of fixing things themselves and developed the skills that would later shape their careers. That foundation has translated into careers they take great pride in today.

For Michael, one of the most rewarding aspects of the job is simply being able to say he works at Disney. He recalls advice from a mentor who reminded him that people travel from around the world to experience destinations like Magic Kingdom and attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Knowing he plays a role in maintaining those experiences is something he never takes for granted.

For Bob, the reward comes from seeing the results of his work across the resort. By maintaining heavy equipment used by teams such as horticulture and custodial, he helps ensure the landscapes, gardens, and public spaces remain beautiful for guests every day.

When asked what advice they would give to someone considering a career with Disney, especially in Engineering Services, both brothers share a similar message: take the leap.

Michael points to the stability, growth opportunities, and sense of fulfillment that come with helping create magical experiences for millions of visitors. Bob adds that a willingness to learn can open doors to a meaningful and lasting career.

Their story serves as a reminder that while Disney magic may appear effortless, it is powered every day by dedicated cast members like Michael and Bob, and sometimes, by a little brotherly teamwork.

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