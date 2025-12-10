Walt Disney World Sues Orange County for Over Valuing Several of Their Properties
The resort paid $105 million in property taxes in 2025.
Disney is once again going after Orange County, Florida, filing lawsuits claiming the county is overvaluing their Walt Disney World properties.
What’s Happening:
- The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that The Walt Disney Company has filed several lawsuits against Orange County, after receiving, what they believe to be, inflated property tax bills.
- The filings, which were filed in the Orlando Circuit Court, claim the taxable value of Walt Disney World has been unfairly appraised for the 2025 year.
- While Disney did not disclose what they believe to be a fair value, they object to the appraiser’s 2025 calculations, which includes Magic Kingdom ($621 million), EPCOT ($794 million), Hollywood Studios ($639 million), Animal Kingdom ($495 million), Blizzard Beach ($72.5 million), Typhoon Lagoon ($53 million), Caribbean Beach Resort ($243 million), Coronado Springs Resort ($349 million), Fort Wilderness Resort ($91 million), and the Grand Floridian Resort ($333 million).
- Disney has claimed, and judges have agreed, that the property assessments have included intangible calculations of its brand power and success.
- Where this becomes an issue for locals is mostly the public schools, which could lose tens of millions of dollars if the county is forced to reimburse Disney.
- Named in the cases is Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado, which claims her office did not exercise “professionally accepted appraisal practices.”
- Disney paid the full value of their $105 million 2025 tax bill, which is required by state law to file a suit, with Disney looking for a reassessment, refunds and legal costs.
- This is not the first time Disney has gone up against Orange County.
- Back in 2024, Disney won a suit against the county for the overvaluing of their Yacht & Beach Resorts, which specifically noted an over 100% increase in value of the property between 2014 and 2015.
- As we reported last year, Disney challenged the property value in 2016 when the appraised value of the resort jumped 118% between Jan 1, 2014 and Jan, 1 2015.
- Raising from $154m to $336m, the Judge noted that “there was no material renovation or expansion" to warrant the steep rise in value.”
- However, Disney has been fighting Orange County for approximately a decade, with only that case going to trial.
- It’ll be interesting to see how this battle continues.
