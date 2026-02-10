Enjoy Special Savings on Walt Disney World Stays Early This Summer
Guests can enjoy savings up to 30%!
Similar to special offers revealed for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders earlier this year, now everyone can enjoy special savings on stays in the early part of the summer at Walt Disney World this year.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting Walt Disney World this summer can enjoy special savings on most nights from May 1 to July 29, 2026.
- Those staying five or more consecutive nights can enjoy savings up to 30%, while those staying one to four consecutive nights can enjoy savings up to 25%.
- To enjoy the maximum savings, guests can stay at:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – 1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Villas
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Guests can save up to 25% on five or more nights (20% for stays of one to four nights) at:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort – Deluxe Studios
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Guests can save up to 20% on five or more nights (15% on one to four nights) at:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Guests can save up to 15% on five or more nights (10% on one to four nights) at:
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – The Little Mermaid Standard Rooms
- Note that the the special offer must be on consecutive-night stays, and excludes the following room types: 3-Bedroom Villas; Moderate & Deluxe Resort Suites; Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge; and Bungalows, 1-Bedroom Villas, 2-Bedroom Villas and Penthouses at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.
- Theme park admission is not included in this special offer.
Theme park admission is not included in this special offer.
Deja (Garden) View:
- While this offer is available to all those interested in visiting Walt Disney World in the early parts of summer this year, this special offer is strikingly similar to one for Florida Residents and Annual Passholders announced earlier this year.
- Those deals run the same length, but offer savings up to 35% for Florida Residents and up to 40% for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. Compared to the general public, this means saving an additional 5% or 10%, respectively.
- Additionally, for those deals the big savings start at four or more nights, compared to this offer starting at five nights. Though similar smaller savings options are available for shorter stays of one to three nights.
- For more information about those special deals, be sure to check out our original Walt Disney World Annual Passholder and Florida Resident special offer post.
