Walt Disney's Plane on Display to the Public for the First Time at the Palm Springs Air Museum
After only being available to D23 Members in the past, Walt's iconic plane that once called Walt Disney World home will be open to the general public very soon!
D23 Members have previously had the chance to experience the restored interior of Walt Disney’s plane, but now, the general public will also get their chance.
What's Happening:
- Back in 2022, Disney debuted the restored interior of Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I company airplane, affectionately known as "Mickey Mouse One," to attendees of the D23 Expo.
- The plane then made its way to its permanent home at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where it has since been on display for various D23 events.
- Now, for the first time, the public, without being members of D23, can tour the restored interior of Walt Disney’s plane through five exclusive Disney Grumman G-1 Interior Tour Experiences.
- Each two-hour experience includes a guided interior tour, light refreshments, and a featured keynote presentation from speakers connected to the aircraft and the Walt Disney Company.
- Plus, attendees will get to take home a unique, limited-edition T-shirt, that will be available to purchase.
- Tickets are now available, which are $65 for general admission or $50 for Palm Springs Air Museum members. Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult admission.
- Below, you'll find the event dates with the featured speakers.
Saturday, October 17, 2026
- Mark Malone, Former Captain, Walt Disney Productions Gulfstream I; Historical Consultant to the Aircraft Restoration
- Ed Ovalle, Walt Disney Archives
Saturday, January 16, 2027
- Rebecca Cline, Walt Disney Archives
February 20, 2027
- Ed Ovalle, Walt Disney Archives
March 6, 2027
- Bob Gurr, Disney Legend and Former Walt Disney Imagineer
April 3, 2027
- Ed Ovalle, Walt Disney Archives
More on Walt Disney's Plane:
- While the name "Mickey Mouse One" has been carried over to other corporate aircraft in use by the Disney company, it is most commonly associated with Walt Disney himself, and the Grumman Gulfstream 1 that those attending this event will be able to see.
- It is also widely known as being the plane that Walt flew aboard on scouting missions from California to Florida and the site that would eventually become the home of Walt Disney World.
- In fact, for many years many Disney fans could see the plane outside of private D23 events before it's restoration, where it was sitting in the boneyard of the Disney-MGM Studios (later Disney's Hollywood Studios) and guests would pass by it aboard the Backlot Studio Tour, typically before or after entering the popular Catastrophe Canyon segment of the tour.
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