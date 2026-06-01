New Video Showcases Incredible Tech Bringing Marble Statue of Grumpy to Life at Walt Disney World
The new statue can be found at the Magnolia Golf Course at Walt Disney World
A new video is showcasing the innovative technology that helped bring a marble sculpture of Grumpy to life at a Walt Disney World golf course.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video that showcases how they brought a new statue of Grumpy to life at Walt Disney World.
- Located at the Magnolia Golf Course near Magic Kingdom, a new statue has arrived that is carved out of marble featuring the iconic character from the first feature-length film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
- The statue has arrived on the 14th hole of the course, near the tee box, denoting a series of holes that is referred to as "Grumpy's Gauntlet."
- In the new video, we learn how this statue came to life, using a combination of digital artistry and high-tech machinery. Using a digital sculpture, Walt Disney Imagineering took to a new high-tech machine that carved the digital sculpt into a real-life block of marble in only a matter of days.
- From there, stone artisans took to the statue to add its final touches.
- This marks the latest in a number of new fabrication methods that Walt Disney Imagineering is using to bring props and decor to life in new ways. The video also shares how this tech can also inspire new stonework artisans to bring their talents to life.
- Check it all out it in the video below.
- Those taking in a round of golf can find the statue at the Magnolia Golf Course near the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- Along with the new statue, they'll also find a selection of Grumpy's Gauntlet themed merchandise in the pro shop, perfect for any golfers or golf fans.
- The new statue and Grumpy's Gauntlet are part of a series of course enhancements, building on a rich history of pro golfers with whimsical Disney touches on the fairways and greens.
- To see the new enhancements on the course for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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