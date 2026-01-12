Orange County Sheriff's Office Takes to the Skies Above Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend for First Time

Four pilots helped the drones take fight across the whole of Walt Disney World property for the event

With one of the biggest running events in the country taking place at Walt Disney World over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff's Office literally took to the skies in a new way to help provide safety for all the participants.

Over the weekend, thousands of runners descended upon Walt Disney World for the 2026 runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon.

This event, runDisney’s signature race weekend, is one of the largest and most popular in the country. As such, it’s not just Disney fans who show up for the event, but rather seasoned athletes and fans as well.

To help provide safety and security for the runners and those in attendance during the Walt Disney World Marathon route, Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) deputies were in attendance.

For the first year, the OCSO provided drone assistance for the marathons, watching the event and the crowds across the four theme parks of the property and beyond.

Four OCSO Drone Pilots supported the event under FAA Authorization, and made sure everyone in attendance was safe and secure - and took some incredible photos as well!

The runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend is an annual multi-day running event held at the Walt Disney World Resort, combining traditional marathons and their athletic and fitness aspects with that bit of Disney Magic - including special entertainment and DJs, as well as character meet and greets throughout the route.

The route of the full marathon takes place throughout the roads of Walt Disney World and into the parks of the resort, giving athletes a chance to run through the theme parks after hours.

There are many different event weekends throughout the year, offering marathon events in various lengths running from a 5K all the way to a full marathon (26.2 miles).

This year’s runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon weekend had a familiar face winning the event for the women, as well as a frequent marathon participant who finally took him the victory, and uttered a very familiar catchphrase.