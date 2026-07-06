Photos: America 250 Pressed Penny Machines Still Available at Magic Kingdom

While the America 250th festivities have officially come to an end at Walt Disney World, you can still grab special commemorative coins at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

A few days ago on the fourth of July, America celebrated 250 years of being a nation.

Throughout that time, America has had dozens of leaders who have helped bring the United States of America to where it is today.

Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents is a great way to celebrate that history, but for those who aren’t quite ready to let go of the semi-quincentennial fun, you’ll find the perfect souvenir at the exit of the Liberty Square attraction.

A pressed penny machine featuring tons of America 250 commemorative coins representing different Mickey & Friends characters is still stationed outside the attraction.

You’ll find 3 Mickey designs, a Minnie, a Goofy, a Stitch, and Pluto, and a Castle design featuring Mickey and Minnie.

You can grab one for $1 or collect all 8 for $5.

If you are interested in picking up these collectibles, best do it as soon as possible now that the holiday is officially over.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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