Photos: America 250 Pressed Penny Machines Still Available at Magic Kingdom
Happy belated semi-quincentennial!
While the America 250th festivities have officially come to an end at Walt Disney World, you can still grab special commemorative coins at Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- A few days ago on the fourth of July, America celebrated 250 years of being a nation.
- Throughout that time, America has had dozens of leaders who have helped bring the United States of America to where it is today.
- Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents is a great way to celebrate that history, but for those who aren’t quite ready to let go of the semi-quincentennial fun, you’ll find the perfect souvenir at the exit of the Liberty Square attraction.
- A pressed penny machine featuring tons of America 250 commemorative coins representing different Mickey & Friends characters is still stationed outside the attraction.
- You’ll find 3 Mickey designs, a Minnie, a Goofy, a Stitch, and Pluto, and a Castle design featuring Mickey and Minnie.
- You can grab one for $1 or collect all 8 for $5.
- If you are interested in picking up these collectibles, best do it as soon as possible now that the holiday is officially over.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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