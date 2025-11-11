Book Your Table: Reservations Will Soon Be Added to One of Walt Disney World's Newest Restaurants
The location has already become a favorite as a walk-up, but will now be part of the reservation system for the resort.
Having only been open just under a year, one of Walt Disney World’s new favorite dining locations is about to become part of the dining reservation system.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests will soon be able to book reservations at one of the newest dining locations at the resort, the Wailulu Bar and Grill.
- The restaurant, located inside the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort with plenty of exterior patio seating, is already a fan-favorite, enticing visitors with a perfect setting along the shores of Seven Seas Lagoon near Magic Kingdom.
- While the location is great, the food is even better with flavors inspired by cuisine from the South Pacific Islands.
- Normally just a walk-up location since opening, reservations are being added to the booking system via the My Disney Experience app or Walt Disney World website, starting on December 3rd, 2025.
- Once the booking system arrives, the earliest available reservation date will be the following day, December 4th, 2025.
- The charming dining location gets its name from the Hawaiian words “Wai” (which means “water”) and “Lulu” (which means “calm”), a perfect description for the shores of the Seven Seas Lagoon.
- The restaurant also features a large amount of Polynesian-inspired artwork, a lot of which was crafted by recycled materials and reclaimed fishing nets.
- The new location opened nearly a year ago alongside the new Island Tower, and you can take a look at the restaurant back when it opened in our post.
