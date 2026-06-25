Recap: Yardfest Kicks Off Disneyland Resort's Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes

Disneyland Resort's summer celebration of Black culture kicked off on Juneteenth with Disney on the Yard: Yardfest, a celebration inspired by the traditions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. While Yardfest was a one-day event that transformed Downtown Disney with HBCU spirit, music, and pageantry, Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes continues through July 19 with entertainment, art, limited-time food and beverages, and more throughout the resort.

Yardfest

Held on Juneteenth, Disney on the Yard: Yardfest drew a large crowd to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. Guests began filling the lawn well before the entertainment began, and by the time the event officially got underway, the area was packed. Hosts Mel Mitchell and OBO Jones celebrated the traditions and spirit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, with frequent callouts to HBCU alumni, members of Divine Nine organizations, and the more than 100 Black content creators attending Disneyland Resort as part of Disney's Power of Joy program.

Throughout the evening, DJ Quami provided the soundtrack while Mel and OBO kept the crowd engaged. Guests sang along, danced, joined in on line dances, and waved the complimentary fans handed out during the event.

My highlight of the evening was a performance featuring Drum Major Mickey Mouse alongside members of the Texas Southern University drumline. To prepare for the role, Disney had Mickey trained by six HBCU drum majors to ensure he mastered the signature high knees and iconic back bend that are hallmarks of the position. The training paid off, as Mickey looked right at home alongside the drumline and dancers.

@laughing_place 🥁 Drum Major Mickey Mouse brought the energy to Juneteenth's #Disney On The Yard Presents Yardfest! To perfect those signature high knees and iconic back bend, Mickey was trained by drum majors from six Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Watch him put those skills to work alongside HBCU drum majors and the high-energy Texas Southern University Ocean of Soul Drumline during this Celebrate Soulfully favorite. #CelebrateSoulfully #DisneyParks ♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

More than any individual performance, it was the atmosphere and sense of community that stood out. The packed crowd celebrated together throughout the evening, making Yardfest a fitting kickoff for Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes, which continues throughout Disneyland Resort through July 19.

Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes

While Yardfest was exclusive to Juneteenth, Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes continues throughout Disneyland Resort through July 19. The celebration expands beyond a single evening with live entertainment, limited-time food and beverages, specialty merchandise, art, and other experiences celebrating Black culture across the resort.

One of the entertainment offerings I experienced was the Summer Vibes Family Talent Show at Paradise Gardens Park. The performers mixed music with humor and audience participation, creating an engaging show that invited guests to be part of the experience. A standout was a talented young violinist whose performance drew a big reaction from the crowd. Seeing her perform alongside more veteran musicians gave the show a collaborative feel that was as entertaining as the music itself.

Music isn't the only focus of the celebration. Guests will also find special décor and artwork throughout the resort, including chalk art inspired by Black artists and storytellers. Character experiences are also part of the festivities, with appearances by Princess Tiana, Louis, and Princess Ariel from the live-action film at select times throughout the celebration. These offerings extend the celebration beyond scheduled performances and into the everyday guest experience.

Food is another major part of Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes, with limited-time menu items available throughout Disneyland Resort. The offerings range from savory entrées to specialty beverages and desserts. I had the opportunity to try the Pineapple Upside Down Bundt Cake, created by Chef Michela Gilchrist and inspired by her grandfather's recipe. While I was hoping for a stronger pineapple flavor, I still enjoyed it. The cake had a good texture, and the flavors worked well together, making it one of the celebration's enjoyable limited-time treats.

Guests looking to bring the celebration home can also browse a selection of Celebrate Soulfully merchandise. Altogether, these experiences extend the spirit of Yardfest well beyond Juneteenth, giving guests plenty of opportunities to experience Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes before it concludes on July 19.

Happy Ice Opens in Downtown Disney

While technically not a part of Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes, the opening of Happy Ice in Downtown Disney on Juneteenth made it feel like a natural extension of the celebration. Founded by Los Angeles entrepreneur Lemeir Mitchell, Happy Ice has grown from a single food truck into a popular Philadelphia-style Italian ice brand, and its Downtown Disney location marks the first permanent Black-owned dessert business in the district.

@laughing_place Happy Ice is now officially open at Downtown Disney! 🍧 The Black-owned business celebrated its grand opening on Juneteenth, bringing Philadelphia-style Italian water ice to the #Disneyland Resort. Check out this emotional clip as founder Lemeir Mitchell cuts the opening ribbon, and be sure to try Happy Ice on your next trip to the Happiest Place on Earth. #DisneyParks ♬ original sound - Laughing Place - Laughing Place

The grand opening was clearly a family affair, with Mitchell's daughters and relatives, including family who traveled from Atlanta, joining him for the ribbon-cutting. Wearing the graduation gown his brother would have worn had he not been killed in a motorcycle accident a week before graduation, Mitchell delivered an emotional speech about turning tragedy into motivation. He explained that opening Happy Ice on Juneteenth was intentional, saying he hoped the business would inspire not only the Black community, but anyone striving to build a better future for themselves and their families. It was a moving reminder that behind every new business is a personal story, making Happy Ice's opening feel like more than just another addition to Downtown Disney.

The Celebration Continues

Yardfest may have been the centerpiece of Disneyland Resort's Juneteenth celebration, but it was only one part of a broader effort to celebrate Black culture throughout the resort. Whether you're visiting for the music, the food, or simply to experience something new, Celebrate Soulfully: Summer Vibes offers plenty of reasons to explore Disneyland Resort before the celebration concludes on July 19. Combined with the community spirit on display during Yardfest and the opening of Happy Ice, the celebration demonstrates Disneyland Resort's commitment to highlighting Black culture through entertainment, food, art, and entrepreneurship.