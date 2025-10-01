20th Century Studios Unleashes a “Psycho Killer” in Trailer for 2026 Horror Film
The producers and star of “Barbarian” re-team for a new film from the writer of “Seven.”
20th Century Studios have revealed the first teaser trailer for Psycho Killer, a new horror movie – you probably guessed that part from the title – opening in early 2026.
What’s Happening:
- The mysterious teaser has plenty of intense imagery, as we meet Georgina Campbell’s Jane as she seeks her husband’s killer - the masked behemoth of the title.
- Per the official description, “Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined."
- Campbell starred in another 20th Century Studios horror movie, 2022’s terrific Barbarian, which shares the same producers as Psycho Killer.
- The script, written by Seven’s Andrew Kevin Walker, goes back two decades, with numerous attempts to make it through the years, including a version that was to be directed by, you guessed it, Fred Durst.
- Director Gavin Polone first became attached to the project way back in 2010 (!) and will finally make his directorial debut with Psycho Killer. Though this is his first project as a director, Palone has extensive credits as a producer on projects as varied as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Gilmore Girls, Zombieland, and Panic Room.
- Besides more of the plot specifics, another question left to be answered later thanks to the teaser… Did they get the rights to use the Talking Heads song that gives the film its title or not!?
- Psycho Killer also stars Grace Dove, Logan Miller, and Malcolm McDowell and is produced by Roy Lee, Matt Berenson, Andrew Kevin Walker, and Arnon Milchan, with Martin Moszkowicz, Robert Kulzer, Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehmann, and Kat Landsberg serving as executive producers.
- Psycho Killer opens in theaters February 20, 2026.
More 20th Century Studios Info:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com