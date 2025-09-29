Tickets for 20th Century Studios' New Music Biopic "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" Available Now

And you won't have to go down Thunder Road to get them, thanks to Fandango!

Bruce Springsteen fans who are anxiously awaiting the release of the new biopic about the rock star– Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere from the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios– can now pick up tickets for the film ahead of its October release.

What’s happening:

Tickets are now available to purchase Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere , and the company has also released a new 30-second TV spot in promotion of the film (see below).

, and the company has also released a new 30-second TV spot in promotion of the film (see below). Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere stars Jeremy Allen White ( The Bear ) as Bruce Springsteen, Stephen Graham ( Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales ) as Douglas “Dutch" Springsteen, Gaby Hoffman ( Field of Dreams ) as Adele Springsteen, Paul Walter Hauser ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps ) as Mike Batlan, Jeremy Strong ( The Apprentice ) as Jon Landau, Grace Gummer ( Frances Ha ) as Barbara Landau, David Krumholtz ( Oppenheimer ) as Al Teller, Marc Maron ( The Bad Guys ) as Chuck Plotkin, and Johnny Cannizzaro ( Matlock ) as Stevie Van Zandt.

Watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Tickets On Sale | In Theaters Oct 24:

Today also saw the release of a new featurette covering the behind-the-scenes process of creating Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere , entitled “Finding Something Real."

Watch Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere | Finding Something Real | In Theaters Oct 24:

20th Century Studios has also released three new partner posters promoting the upcoming release of the film in IMAX Dolby Cinema, and the fact that tickets are now available to purchase via Fandango

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere will be released into theaters on Friday, October 24th.

More News About This Movie: