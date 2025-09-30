Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” with a Stunning 4K Release
The 1990 classic will be available on digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time at the end of October.
Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands is coming to digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time, just in time for Halloween.
What’s Happening:
- As Edward Scissorhands celebrates its 35th anniversary, it has been lovingly restored and enhanced by Dolby Vision and accompanied by cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound.
- First released in 1990, the film has carved a permanent place in the hearts of fans of Burton, Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Danny Elfman for decades, and is now presented more vividly than ever before.
- Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward but died before he finished, leaving him with sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind woman invited him to live with her suburban family.
- True collectors will be able to pick up the film in a hauntingly beautiful SteelBook, showcasing Kim's face reflected in shattered glass on the front and a detailed close-up of Edward's compelling gaze on the back.
- The interior reveals a captivating illustration of a gothic Edward in all his leathered, studded and bladed glory.
- This limited-edition set includes both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs, making it a must-have for any enthusiast.
- Edward Scissorhands will be released on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on October 28th.
- Before that, fans of the film can catch a special screening during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney on October 19th.
- The film is also currently available to stream on Disney+.
Bonus Materials*
- Featurette – Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein
- Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton
- Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman
*Bonus materials vary by product and retailer
More Disney Movie News:
- Tickets are now available for the new biopic about beloved rock star Bruce Springsteen – Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.
- 2027 will not only mark the 20th anniversary of The Simpsons Movie, but we’ll also be getting a sequel to the film that summer.
- This is real, this is she. Demi Lovato is exactly where she’s supposed to be – on the set of Camp Rock 3!
- The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived, alongside our first listen to a new song from Shakira, titled "Zoo."
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now