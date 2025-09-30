Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Tim Burton’s “Edward Scissorhands” with a Stunning 4K Release

The 1990 classic will be available on digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time at the end of October.

Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands is coming to digital retailers and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time, just in time for Halloween.

What’s Happening:

  • As Edward Scissorhands celebrates its 35th anniversary, it has been lovingly restored and enhanced by Dolby Vision and accompanied by cutting-edge Dolby Atmos sound.
  • First released in 1990, the film has carved a permanent place in the hearts of fans of Burton, Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder and Danny Elfman for decades, and is now presented more vividly than ever before.
  • Once upon a time, a kindly inventor created a charming young man named Edward but died before he finished, leaving him with sharp metal shears for hands. Edward was sad and alone until a kind woman invited him to live with her suburban family.
  • True collectors will be able to pick up the film in a hauntingly beautiful SteelBook, showcasing Kim's face reflected in shattered glass on the front and a detailed close-up of Edward's compelling gaze on the back.
  • The interior reveals a captivating illustration of a gothic Edward in all his leathered, studded and bladed glory.

  • This limited-edition set includes both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray discs, making it a must-have for any enthusiast.
  • Edward Scissorhands will be released on digital retailers (Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home) and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc on October 28th.
  • Before that, fans of the film can catch a special screening during ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney on October 19th.
  • The film is also currently available to stream on Disney+.

Bonus Materials*

  • Featurette – Peek behind the scenes and hear the cast & crew of Edward Scissorhands discuss Burton’s unique, modern reinterpretation of Frankenstein
  • Audio Commentary by Director Tim Burton
  • Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

*Bonus materials vary by product and retailer

