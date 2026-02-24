"Fraggle Rock" Star John Tartaglia Named as Host, Presenters Revealed for 4th Annual Children's and Family Awards

Regina Spektor will also perform at the ceremony

As we are only a few days away from the fourth annual Children's & Family Emmys, we're now learning who will host the festivities and present some of the awards during this year's ceremony.

What’s Happening:

The National Academy of Television Arts & Science has announced the host and presenters for the 4th Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards (CAFE).

The ceremony is set to take place on Monday, March 2, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

Presented for the first time in its four-year history from New York City, this Emmy’s competition shines a light on the creativity and innovation in children’s and family entertainment.

This year, the award-winning actor, director, writer, puppeteer, producer, and creator John Tartaglia will be serving as the host of the ceremony.

Tartaglia might be best known to our readers as the current creative supervisor and director of Fraggle Rock for the Jim Henson company, including the recent Emmy Award winning series, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. There, he was an executive producer, writer, and puppet captain, performing the roles of Gobo Fraggle, Architect Doozer, Gunge, Barry Blueberry, and Sprocket the Dog.

Presenters this year will also include: Rachel and Aron Accurso (Ms. Rachel) Jennifer Barnhart and "Zoe” (Sesame Street) Monique Coleman (High School Musical) Frankie Cordero and “Purple Panda” (Donkey Hodie) Stephanie d'Abruzzo and “Duck Duck” (Donkey Hodie) Ava Joyce McCarthy (The Primrose Railway Children) Bill Nye (Lifetime Achievement Honoree) Tori Prentice and Adrianna Walker (Harlem Ice) Chanel Stewart (Win or Lose) June Squibb (Storyline Online) Kari Wahlgren (Legends of Evergreen Hills)

Tartaglia, d'Abruzzo, and Barnhart will present together, marking a reunion of these puppeteers from the original Broadway cast of Avenue Q.

Critically-acclaimed singer Regina Spektor will perform and Alyssa Tucker (Live From Snacktime) is the special red carpet correspondent.

The ceremonies will be streamed live on watch.theemmys.tv and through The Emmys apps (apps.theemmys.tv).

You can find a full list of nominations at the official site, or a complete list of the Disney nominees (as we are a Disney-based site) in our original post from when they were announced.

Disney at the CAFE:

This year, the Disney company has an astounding 103 nominations this year, with Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew, Goosebumps: The Vanishing, and Descendants: The Rise of Red leading the pack.

Fans of Disney Channel animated series have some reasons to celebrate, with Kiff being nominated four times - two (against each other) for Outstanding Animated Special with both “The Haunting of Miss McGravy’s House” and “Lore of the Ring Light” nominated in the category.

Big City Greens is nominated for Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series, alongside some Pixar favorites that arrived on Disney+, with Dream Productions and Win Or Lose being nominated in the same category.

Coming in with eight nominations, National Geographic’s A Real Bug’s Life, which is up from Outstanding Informational Program, among others.