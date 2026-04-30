Fire, Fraud, and a Cold Case: "20/20" Unravels Cincinnati's Dark Mystery

This week's episode of ABC's 20/20 investigates what connects a mysterious fire, a murder and a two-decade quest for justice.

What's Happening:

What started as a suspicious house fire in a quiet Cincinnati suburb soon led to something far more sinister. When firefighters arrived at the scene, investigators quickly determined the blaze had been intentionally set, and security footage showed two people appearing to orchestrate the fire. Homeowner Paul Hicks accused his ex-girlfriend of being behind it, but as authorities dug deeper, her alibi held … as did his.

The case took a startling turn when evidence, including a custom mask made to resemble his ex and a matching wig, led investigators to question the homeowner himself. Hicks denied that he had any involvement in the arson or the purchase of these items and eventually pleaded to a single misdemeanor count of insurance fraud, receiving a sentence of probation. He was not convicted in connection with setting the fire at his home.

Around the same time, investigators were looking at Hicks in the unsolved death of his ex-wife, Regina. In October 2001, she seemingly vanished and was later discovered dead inside her car, which was submerged at the bottom of a pond. Analysis of the vehicle’s trajectory undercut a long-held theory that Regina’s death could have been an accident, and a witness finally comes forward with startling new information on the person responsible.