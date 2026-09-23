ABC News’ "Heist at the Louvre" Podcast Investigates One of History’s Most Daring Jewel Thefts
Hosted by James Longman, the new true crime series explores how thieves pulled off the shocking Louvre robbery and the mystery of the missing crown jewels.
ABC News Podcast Network and 20/20 are teaming up for a new true crime podcast series, Heist at the Louvre, premiering Monday, September 28.
What's Happening:
- Hosted by ABC News chief international correspondent and What You Need to Know host James Longman, the series dives into one of the most daring jewel thefts in history and the ongoing mystery surrounding the missing crown jewels.
- Longman takes listeners inside the investigation, exploring how thieves managed to rob the Louvre in broad daylightand what happened in the immediate aftermath.
- The podcast features firsthand accounts from eyewitnesses, insight from art crime experts and details about what suspects have told police.
- The investigation also takes Longman into the Parisian criminal underworld, where he speaks with sources close to the suspects to learn more about who they are, where they came from and how the heist was carried out.
- Beyond the crime itself, the series examines what the theft exposed about the Louvre and France following one of the century’s most high-profile robberies.
- Heist at the Louvre will also be available ad-free to subscribers of the 20/20 True Crime+ channel on Apple Podcasts, which includes early access to new original series, archival 20/20 episodes and exclusive content.
- The new series joins ABC News’ growing lineup of true crime podcasts, which includes Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, What Happened to Holly Bobo? and Devil in the Desert.
- Devil in the Desert became ABC Audio and 20/20’s most successful limited series to date, spending more than three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts’ Top Shows chart.
The Killer Clown Epidemic:
- Hulu is marking the 10th anniversary of a series of killer clown sightings that gripped America with the new documentary Clown Panic.
- The documentary explores how a series of unsettling killer clown sightings in 2016 spiraled into a terrifying viral nightmare.
- Darkly funny, unsettling and unexpectedly emotional, the film uncovers how a bizarre urban legend spiraled into a global moral panic that has echoes that resonate today.
- Directed by Ed Perkins, Clown Panic begins streaming October 12, 2026, exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now