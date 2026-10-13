"Aladdin" on Broadway Offering Special Halloween-Time Treats and Collectibles
You have until the end of the month to grab these goodies.
Those going to see Aladdin on Broadway this month have the chance to grab some limited time Disney Halloween treats while enjoying the show.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Aladdin continues to run strong on Broadway 12 years after it opened at the New Amsterdam Theaters, and theatergoers who attend the show this month have the opportunity to pick up some special, limited time treats and collectibles tied to Halloween.
- As revealed on the Disney on Broadway instagram, the items include:
- Mickey Mouse Rice Krispie Treats (both regular or chocolate-topped).
- Cotton Candy (served in a bucket).
- Color-changing cups (featuring both the Aladdin and New Amsterdam Theater logo).
- These items are only available through Halloween, on Saturday, October 31.
- Aladdin currently stars Sherri Shepherd as the Genie, with Shepherd set to be in the show through January 3, 2027.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com