Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka Gets Some Familiar Advice from Mulan While Visiting Disney California Adventure
The appearance at the park comes months after the debut of her new Hulu special.
Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka partook in some Lunar New Year festivities at Disney California Adventure, getting some familiar lessons from Mulan while visiting the park.
What’s Happening:
- Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka recently stopped by Disney California Adventure where she celebrated Lunar New Year festivities at the park.
- While there, she had a meet and greet with Mulan and Mushu, calling back to the original animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Mulan, and got some lessons in how to disguise herself as a man.
- Similar to the original movie, Mulan calls back to her life as Ping as Atsuko takes on her manly identity… Matt.
- Together, they learn how to spit, march, and talk like a man, even talking about manly things like chopping wood and cooking meat outdoors.
- Her appearance at Disney California Adventure comes a number of months after her Hularious special, Atsuko Okatsuka: Father” debuted on Hulu.
- In the special, Atsuko discusses her fans, who call her “mother,” but goes on to say that she is “father” - thriving professionally and yet clueless about basics. She even shares relatable stories like a seven-year laundry hiatus and learning that marriage licenses precede weddings.
- The special was written, performed, and executive produced by Atsuko, and was filmed at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
- You can find out what we thought of the special in our review of Atsuko Okatsuka: Father.
