"Back to the Future" Gets a Light-Up Time Machine Popcorn Bucket for Its 40th Anniversary Rerelease at AMC

Are you telling me you built a popcorn bucket... out of a DeLorean?

Great Scott! Next week will see the return of the beloved time-travel comedy Back to the Future into theaters for its 40th anniversary, and in celebration AMC Theatres has created some very cool concessions collectibles.

What’s happening:

AMC Theatres is offering a new Light-Up Time Machine popcorn holder inspired by the famous DeLorean from Back to the Future in honor of the movie’s return to theaters for its 40th anniversary.

This very cool popcorn vessel will be available (while supplies last) beginning this coming Sunday, October 26th, although Back to the Future ’s rerelease does not begin until the following Friday, October 31st. It includes a large popcorn with purchase.

There will also be a new Back to the Future 40th anniversary cup at AMC, and that will include a large drink.

Travel BACK TO THE FUTURE with a collectible light up Time Machine popcorn holder and commemorative cup. Each comes with large popcorn or drink. Available in theatres 10/26 while supplies last. https://t.co/N1wpA4eq47 pic.twitter.com/MLXGKXBdu5 — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) October 21, 2025

The original Back to the Future film was released on July 3rd, 1985 by Universal Pictures. It was directed by Robert Zemeckis ( Who Framed Roger Rabbit ) and starred Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett L. “Doc" Brown, Lea Thompson as Lorraine Baines McFly, Crispin Glover as George McFly, and Thomas F. Wilson as Biff Tannen.

Two sequels were made to the movie: Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990, with the same director, screenwriters, and many returning cast members.

in 1989 and in 1990, with the same director, screenwriters, and many returning cast members. A theme park attraction called Back to the Future: The Ride operated at Universal Studios Florida from 1991 through 2007 and at Universal Studios Hollywood from 1993 through 2007. The film of the motion-simulator attraction has since been made available on home media releases of the Back to the Future trilogy.

