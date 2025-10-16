Get Your Flux Capacitor Ready: "Back to the Future" Announces Huge 40th Anniversary Celebration

The classic film returns to theaters alongside new collectibles from LEGO, Funko, Crocs, and others.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are preparing to hit 88 miles per hour this fall to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1985 blockbuster, Back to the Future! A massive celebration is planned, including a return to theaters, a new wave of merchandise, and a special home video release.

What’s Happening:

This fall, Universal will commemorate four decades of Back to the Future with a series of events and product launches just in time for Back to the Future Day on October 21st.

A huge collection of anniversary merchandise is coming from top brands including LEGO, Funko, Casio, Crocs, Gibson guitars, Loungefly, Polly Pocket, and more.

A huge collection of anniversary merchandise is coming from top brands including LEGO, Funko, Casio, Crocs, Gibson guitars, Loungefly, Polly Pocket, and more.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is releasing the Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Trilogy in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital formats, featuring over 88 minutes of all-new bonus content.

Back to the Future: The Musical

A special Back to the Future-themed booth will be present at the Tokyo Comic Con convention from December 5-7, featuring photo-ops, props, and exclusive merchandise.

LEGO® Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future ($27.99)

Polly Pocket x Back to the Future Compact $30

Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Back to the Future $16.19

Crocs Back to the Future Classic Clog $79.99

Gibson Custom Back to the Future “1955" ES-345™ Collector’s Edition, Cherry Red guitar

Back to the Future CA-500WEBF Digital Watch

Back to the Future x HEYDUDE Wally Time Machine Shoe

Back to the Future x HEYDUDE Wally Hoverboard Shoe

Back to the Future T-Shirts ($19.99)

Pop! Rides Deluxe Doc with Time Machine $29.99

Pop! Moments Doc & Marty $34.99

Pop! Marty McFly (2015) $14.99

Back to the Future Tarot Deck and Guidebook $27.99

Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum Hardcover by Michael J. Fox $26.99 or $13.99 for ebook

Jada Back to the Future Clock Tower Nanoscene Vehicle Playset $24.99

Jada Toys 1:24 Back to The Future Time Machine Pink Slips Die-Cast Car $19.97

Back To The Future 40th Anniversary Marty McFly Western Cosplay Mini Backpack $90

Back To The Future 40th Anniversary Time Machine Accordion Wallet $42

Back To The Future: Time Machine TUBBZ (Special Edition) $99.99

Bitty Boomers Wireless Speaker ($19.99 each or $37.99 two pack)

Back to the Future Time Machine Popcorn Bucket (Coming soon to AMC Theaters)

niko and... Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Collection

About Back to the Future

The script was reportedly rejected over 40 times by various studios before Universal Pictures finally greenlit the project.

The time machine was originally conceived as a refrigerator, but director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale changed it to a DeLorean DMC-12, famously reasoning that it would be better if the time machine were mobile and expressing concern that children might start climbing into refrigerators.

Eric Stoltz was originally cast as Marty McFly and filmed for approximately five weeks before the filmmakers decided he wasn't the right fit for the role's comedic tone. He was replaced by Michael J. Fox, who filmed the TV show Family Ties during the day and Back to the Future at night.

The iconic "Johnny B. Goode" performance by Marty McFly at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance was sung by Mark Campbell, with Michael J. Fox meticulously learning to lip-sync and mimic the guitar playing.

Crispin Glover, who played George McFly, sued the producers after they used a facial mold of him on another actor in Back to the Future Part II without his permission. The case was settled out of court and led to new rules in the Screen Actors Guild about the use of an actor's likeness.

President Ronald Reagan was reportedly a huge fan of the film and even quoted it in his 1986 State of the Union address, stating, "As they said in the film Back to the Future, 'Where we're going, we don't need roads.'"

