Selfridges and Disney Announces an Un-bear-ably Cute Yellow Collection.

Disney Store and Selfridges are joining forces for the holiday season, announcing a stunning new limited-edition collection that reimagines iconic characters in the department store’s signature vibrant yellow. The “Disney Store at Selfridges Collection" will feature beloved characters from the Hundred Acre Wood and the one-and-only Mickey Mouse, all decked out in sunny hues.

A new limited-release merchandise line, the “Disney Store at Selfridges Collection," has been announced as part of a wider festive collaboration called “A Most Magical Christmas."

The collection features Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, Eeyore, and Mickey Mouse crafted in Selfridges’ iconic yellow.

The range includes an array of items: plush toys in various sizes, plush bag charms, limited-edition pins, a collectible key, and a special edition Mickey Mouse Ears Headband.

The collection launches on November 6th, 2025, and will be available in Selfridges stores in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, as well as online at DisneyStore.co.uk

To celebrate the launch, the famous plush mountain at Selfridges London will be transformed into a yellow Winnie the Pooh & Friends paradise.

A Hunny Pot of Sunshine

The centerpiece of the collection is the range of plush toys. Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore have received an all-yellow makeover, complete with a special edition patch embroidered with the Disney Store at Selfridges logo. The plush will be available in small (£185 each), medium (£200 each), and super large (£200 each) sizes, with select characters also appearing in a premium "Blushing Cheeks" design.

Beyond the cuddly friends, guests can accessorize with Winnie the Pooh & Friends plush bag charms (£25 each) and a series of "un-bear-ably" cute limited-edition pins (£18 each). The pin collection showcases stylized designs of Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Eeyore, alongside a standout pin celebrating Mickey Mouse in his classic pose, all in the bold yellow colorway.

Rounding out the collection are wearable items, including a stylish Special Edition Mickey Mouse Ears Headband (£32 each) and a "Create Your Own" yellow Mickey Mouse headband plush, available exclusively at the Selfridges London location. A special collectible Disney Store key designed for the collaboration will also be available.

A Most Magical Christmas Collaboration

This merchandise collection is just one part of a massive holiday partnership between Disney and Selfridges. The ‘A Most Magical Christmas’ celebration will transform Selfridges locations into festive wonderlands. The collaboration will feature 18 enchanting Disney-themed window displays, over 60 brand collaborations, two bespoke Disney versions of the iconic Selfridges yellow bag, and a magical façade at the London flagship store.

From the Hundred Acre Wood to Royal Hearts

While this new collection presents Winnie the Pooh in a bold, modern style, the character has a long and cherished history in the United Kingdom.

Pooh first appeared in the 1920s in the beloved tales of author A. A. Milne, who was inspired by his son, Christopher Robin, and his collection of stuffed animals.

The original toys—Winnie (a bear named after a real Canadian black bear at the London Zoo), Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, and Tigger—are now preserved and displayed at the New York Public Library.

The stories quickly captured the nation's heart and even found a fan in the Royal Family. It is said that a young Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) was very fond of the bear. As a testament to this, A. A. Milne dedicated a book of poetry, Teddy Bear and Other Songs from When We Were Very Young, to the princess in 1926.

Nearly a century later, this collaboration pairs Pooh's gentle nostalgia with Selfridges' bold, contemporary yellow hue, creating a collection that feels both joyfully modern and deeply rooted in British storytelling.

