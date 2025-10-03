Embrace the Nostalgia of The Mickey Mouse Club with 70th Anniversary Mouseketeer Doll
It's "Talent Roundup Day" for the Mouseketeers and this doll is ready to be part of the Mickey Mouse Club!
For the past 70 years, Disney fans have been loving the energetic iterations of The Mickey Mouse Club bringing the magic of all things to Disney to the youth of each generation. In honor of the inaugural Mickey Mouse Club from 1955, Disney Store is celebrating with a limited edition doll inspired by the show’s cast.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening
- It’s hard to believe, but the beloved Mickey Mouse Club is celebrating 70 magical years and as with every major milestone, Disney Store is releasing new merchandise. The key item commemorating the anniversary is not apparel or accessories, but rather a Limited Edition doll!
- While there have been many memorable Mouseketeer cast members, this doll is meant to represent all Mouseketeers instead of just one in particular.
- The doll is dressed in a cowgirl-esque dress with fringe skirt, filigree design, and belt. She’s also wearing a cowboy hat, boots, and a Mickey Mouse guitar accessory!
- The Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $99.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Mouseketeer Limited Edition Doll – The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary – 11'' - $99.99
- Limited Edition of 3,750
- Miniature Certificate of Verification
- Poseable
- Authentic Mouseketeer ''Talent Roundup Day'' costume
- Faux suede cowgirl dress
- Fringed trim
- Satin yoke and cuffs
- Belt
- Embroidered accents
- Mickey Mouse Club logo sheriff's badge
- Cowboy hat with Mickey Mouse Club logo patch
- Mousegetar accessory
- Display stand included
- Miniature replica ''Special Talent Award'' certificate
- Comes in television-themed window display packaging with domed screen
- Ages 6+
- Approx. 11'' H (not incl. hat)
More Disney Store Merchandise:
- Spin, Twirl and Leap with Joy for the Limited Edition Disney Designer Collection Dance Series - Tinker Bell
- Alice Explores the Wild, Whimsical, World of "Wonderland" on New Harveys Medium Poster Tote
- Thank You for Being a Friend: Celebrate 40 Years of "The Golden Girls"
- Muppets Christmas Carol Countdown Calendar Comes to Disney Store
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com