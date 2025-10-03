Embrace the Nostalgia of The Mickey Mouse Club with 70th Anniversary Mouseketeer Doll

It's "Talent Roundup Day" for the Mouseketeers and this doll is ready to be part of the Mickey Mouse Club!

For the past 70 years, Disney fans have been loving the energetic iterations of The Mickey Mouse Club bringing the magic of all things to Disney to the youth of each generation. In honor of the inaugural Mickey Mouse Club from 1955, Disney Store is celebrating with a limited edition doll inspired by the show’s cast.

It’s hard to believe, but the beloved Mickey Mouse Club is celebrating 70 magical years and as with every major milestone, Disney Store is releasing new merchandise. The key item commemorating the anniversary is not apparel or accessories, but rather a Limited Edition doll!

While there have been many memorable Mouseketeer cast members, this doll is meant to represent all Mouseketeers instead of just one in particular.

The doll is dressed in a cowgirl-esque dress with fringe skirt, filigree design, and belt. She’s also wearing a cowboy hat, boots, and a Mickey Mouse guitar accessory!

The Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary Doll

Mouseketeer Limited Edition Doll – The Mickey Mouse Club 70th Anniversary – 11'' - $99.99

Limited Edition of 3,750

Miniature Certificate of Verification

Poseable

Authentic Mouseketeer ''Talent Roundup Day'' costume

Faux suede cowgirl dress

Fringed trim

Satin yoke and cuffs

Belt

Embroidered accents

Mickey Mouse Club logo sheriff's badge

Cowboy hat with Mickey Mouse Club logo patch

Mousegetar accessory

Display stand included

Miniature replica ''Special Talent Award'' certificate

Comes in television-themed window display packaging with domed screen

Ages 6+

Approx. 11'' H (not incl. hat)

