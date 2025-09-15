Thank You for Being a Friend: Celebrate 40 Years of "The Golden Girls" with New Merchandise on Disney Store

Honor 40 years of laughs and friendship with this brand-new Golden Girls merchandise.

The Golden Girls merchandise has officially made its way to the Disney Store and it’s almost as fabulous as Blanche’s wardrobe!

What’s Happening:

New The Golden Girls merchandise has been released on the Disney Store website.

merchandise has been released on the Disney Store website. The collection includes tee shirts, sweatshirts, and various accessories.

Some of the items were previously released on ABC Shop The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary.

40th anniversary. Yesterday, September 14, 2025, officially marked The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary. Even decades later, The Golden Girls remains a beloved classic celebrated by multiple generations of fans.

