Thank You for Being a Friend: Celebrate 40 Years of "The Golden Girls" with New Merchandise on Disney Store

Honor 40 years of laughs and friendship with this brand-new Golden Girls merchandise.
The Golden Girls merchandise has officially made its way to the Disney Store and it’s almost as fabulous as Blanche’s wardrobe!

What’s Happening:

  • New The Golden Girls merchandise has been released on the Disney Store website.
  • The collection includes tee shirts, sweatshirts, and various accessories.
  • Some of the items were previously released on ABC Shop earlier this year to celebrate The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary.
  • Yesterday, September 14, 2025, officially marked The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary. Even decades later, The Golden Girls remains a beloved classic celebrated by multiple generations of fans.
  • Let’s take a look at the collection:

''Stay Golden'' Baseball Cap for Adults - $24.99

''In My Golden Era'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

The Golden Girls Icons Canvas Tote - $17.99

The Golden Girls Cast Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - $39.99

The Golden Girls ''My Beauty Is a Curse'' Canvas Tote - $17.99

'Bowling Club' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - $39.99

''Social Club'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

Dorothy ''I'm the Brains'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

Blanche ''I'm the Beauty'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

Rose ''I'm the Fun One'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

Sophia ''I'm the Tough One'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

''My Beauty Has Always Been a Curse'' Black T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

''Venus Fly Trap'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

''Va Va Va Voom!'' T-Shirt for Women - $29.99

''My Beauty Has Always Been a Curse'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99

The Golden Girls Cookbook - $25.99

