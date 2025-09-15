Thank You for Being a Friend: Celebrate 40 Years of "The Golden Girls" with New Merchandise on Disney Store
Honor 40 years of laughs and friendship with this brand-new Golden Girls merchandise.
The Golden Girls merchandise has officially made its way to the Disney Store and it’s almost as fabulous as Blanche’s wardrobe!
What’s Happening:
- New The Golden Girls merchandise has been released on the Disney Store website.
- The collection includes tee shirts, sweatshirts, and various accessories.
- Some of the items were previously released on ABC Shop earlier this year to celebrate The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary.
- Yesterday, September 14, 2025, officially marked The Golden Girls' 40th anniversary. Even decades later, The Golden Girls remains a beloved classic celebrated by multiple generations of fans.
- Let’s take a look at the collection:
''Stay Golden'' Baseball Cap for Adults - $24.99
''In My Golden Era'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
The Golden Girls Icons Canvas Tote - $17.99
The Golden Girls Cast Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - $39.99
The Golden Girls ''My Beauty Is a Curse'' Canvas Tote - $17.99
'Bowling Club' Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults - $39.99
''Social Club'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
Dorothy ''I'm the Brains'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
Blanche ''I'm the Beauty'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
Rose ''I'm the Fun One'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
Sophia ''I'm the Tough One'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
''My Beauty Has Always Been a Curse'' Black T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
''Venus Fly Trap'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
''Va Va Va Voom!'' T-Shirt for Women - $29.99
''My Beauty Has Always Been a Curse'' T-Shirt for Adults - $29.99
The Golden Girls Cookbook - $25.99
More Disney Store News: