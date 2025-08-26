Long Planned Reboot of 1990s Sitcom “Blossom” No Longer Moving Forward at Disney
Millennials who grew up on the 1990s sitcom are now left to wonder what might have been.
A proposed reboot of the 1990s sitcom Blossom starring Mayim Bialik is no longer moving forward at Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Bialik and original series creator Don Reo’s planned reboot of 1990s sitcom Blossom is dead in the water, but “not for lack of trying," according to Bialik.
- The former Jeopardy! host reconnected with Reo in 2019 following the conclusion of The Big Bang Theory and the two wondered: “What would Blossom be like 30 years later? Don wrote a draft in one sitting. He said it just flowed out of him. It wasn’t writing so much as it was receiving. He found our characters exactly where many of us find ourselves – funny, lost, wandering, meandering, and torn. The script is beautiful."
- After the conclusion of Fox’s Call Me Kat, in which Bialik starred, the two pitched the reboot to Disney, who hold the rights to the original series. They reportedly “seemed to love it, understood what we wanted to do, and Don and I felt comfortable to speak about it in the press. We felt certain this was moving forward."
- Six years later, the project is officially dead, which Bialik says is the result of industry-wide mergers and new executives who didn’t see the merit in pursuing the project.
- Bialik continued by saying “the reboot we all wanted to do was now, with Don’s script. We will likely never know … why they would not let us bring these beautiful stories to people who love 90s nostalgia and who have a special place in their hearts for Blossom."
- The original series aired on NBC for five seasons from 1991 until 1995, and followed the title character living in a male-dominated household led by her single father and two older brothers.
