Bobby Lee is a name that may have faded into obscurity for anyone who isn't on social media. The former MADtv star has experienced something of a career renaissance in recent years, thanks in large part to the success of his podcast, TigerBelly, as well as his frequent appearances across the comedy podcast circuit. Despite decades in the comedy industry, Lee is only now getting his first-ever stand-up special, courtesy of Hulu's Hularious banner, with the appropriately titled Bobby Lee: Finally.

Typically, one of the primary goals of a stand-up special is to make people laugh. However, throughout much of Bobby Lee: Finally, I found myself feeling more uncomfortable than amused. Had Lee released this special in the late 1990s or even the early 2000s, it might have felt like a product of its time, particularly given the brand of comedy that made him famous on MADtv. However, in 2026, the special feels like a stale remnant of a bygone era of comedy, with little evidence that Lee's comedic sensibilities have evolved alongside his career.

Lee spends much of the special poking fun at various groups of people, including those experiencing homelessness, Asian people, and individuals with Down syndrome. While I didn't find much of the material particularly offensive, I also didn't find it particularly funny or insightful. There are occasional attempts at social commentary, but these observations rarely develop into anything substantial, often beginning with a joke that fails to land and ultimately having very little to say.

The special concludes with a rather awkward musical number about Lee's father, during which the comedian ventures into the audience to share some hugs and kisses with those in attendance. After spending much of the special impersonating his father with an exaggerated Asian accent, Lee appears on the screen behind himself in character as his father, bringing the performance to a decidedly bizarre conclusion. It's certainly a unique way to end a stand-up special, but much like the rest of the special, it never quite comes together in a particularly satisfying or humorous way.

Those who have followed Lee's career since his days on MADtv, or have become fans through his more recent podcasting endeavors, may find some enjoyment in finally seeing the comedian headline his own stand-up special. But unless you're a fan of the comic, I'd skip this latest Hularious addition.

Bobby Lee: Finally is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.