"Bob’s Burgers" Halloween Favorite "I Love You So Much (It’s Scary)" Gets a New Cover

Kiana Ledé puts a fresh spin on the beloved Boyz 4 Now song, accompanied by new animation from Robert Valley.

The beloved Bob’s Burgers Halloween song “I Love You So Much (It’s Scary),” originally performed by the fictional boy band Boyz 4 Now, is getting a fresh spin with a brand-new cover.

What's Happening:

A new version of the Bob's Burgers song “I Love You So Much (It's Scary)” has been released on streaming platforms.

The song originally appeared in the animated series as a Boyz 4 Now track, performed by the show's fictional boy band.

At New York Comic Con, Bob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard revealed a new cover of the fan-favorite song by R&B artist Kiana Ledé, accompanied by animation from Robert Valley.

Fans can listen to the new single on Spotify or watch the music video below.

Below, you can watch the original version of the song, which appeared in the Season 6 Halloween episode “The Hauntening,” which originally aired on October 18, 2015.

The track combines the upbeat sound of a classic boy band love song with spooky lyrics, giving it a humorous Halloween twist.

Boyz 4 Now is the fictional pop group adored by Tina Belcher, with members including Boo Boo, who becomes a particular obsession for Louise.

Written by John Dylan Keith, Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, the song features vocals from Max Greenfield, who voices Boo Boo, alongside several members of the Bob's Burgers cast.

The full 2-minute, 46-second version was later released on The Bob's Burgers Music Album on May 12, 2017.

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