"Bob’s Burgers" Halloween Favorite "I Love You So Much (It’s Scary)" Gets a New Cover

Kiana Ledé puts a fresh spin on the beloved Boyz 4 Now song, accompanied by new animation from Robert Valley.
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The beloved Bob’s Burgers Halloween song “I Love You So Much (It’s Scary),” originally performed by the fictional boy band Boyz 4 Now, is getting a fresh spin with a brand-new cover.

What's Happening:

  • A new version of the Bob's Burgers song “I Love You So Much (It's Scary)” has been released on streaming platforms.
  • The song originally appeared in the animated series as a Boyz 4 Now track, performed by the show's fictional boy band.
  • At New York Comic ConBob's Burgers creator Loren Bouchard revealed a new cover of the fan-favorite song by R&B artist Kiana Ledé, accompanied by animation from Robert Valley. 
  • Fans can listen to the new single on Spotify or watch the music video below.

  • Below, you can watch the original version of the song, which appeared in the Season 6 Halloween episode “The Hauntening,” which originally aired on October 18, 2015.
  • The track combines the upbeat sound of a classic boy band love song with spooky lyrics, giving it a humorous Halloween twist.

  • Boyz 4 Now is the fictional pop group adored by Tina Belcher, with members including Boo Boo, who becomes a particular obsession for Louise.
  • Written by John Dylan Keith, Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis, the song features vocals from Max Greenfield, who voices Boo Boo, alongside several members of the Bob's Burgers cast.
  • The full 2-minute, 46-second version was later released on The Bob's Burgers Music Album on May 12, 2017.

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