Hulu Releases First Trailer for Football Drama "The Land"

With the Super Bowl coming to ABC, ESPN, and Disney+, football is a big deal for Disney right now. In fact, it's such a big deal that Hulu is going to keep that football feeling going with a brand new drama that begins the day after the Super Bowl, and we just got our first look.

What's Happening:

The Land is an upcoming dramatic series that will tell a fictional story with the real-life Cleveland Browns football team.

The series focuses on the on- and off-the-field action, with the team having drafted a new star quarterback, who happens to be the son of the team's head coach. At the same time, the team's owner is trying to decide which of his daughters should take over management of the organization.

The series has an exemplary cast with Christopher Meloni starring as the head coach and William H. Macy as the team owner. The cast also includes Mandy Moore and Agents of Shield star Chloe Bennet.

Check out the first trailer below.

The trailer includes a shot from a scene that was filmed during the actual NFL Draft, which confused fans who weren't aware that what they were watching was for a TV show.

The series comes from Dan Fogelman, who previously created Paradise for Hulu as well as the hit This Is Us.

The Land premieres on Hulu February 15, 2027, which is the day after Super Bowl LXI

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