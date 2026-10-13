Ryan Coogler's New Version of "The X-Files" Officially Ordered as a Series by Hulu
I Still Want to Believe.
The X-Files is officially returning, with Hulu picking up the new version, from Academy-Award winner Ryan Coogler, as a series.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has given an official series order to The X-Files, a new Ryan Coogler-produced version of the iconic sci-fi series.
- The pilot for The X-Files was shot earlier this year, with Coogler serving as writer, director and executive producer on that first episode.
- Jennifer Yale (Legion, Outlander) will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the series.
- Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel (both of whom were in Station Eleven) star, in a new version of the show that is described as "A reimagining of the classic, [which] follows two highly decorated but vastly different FBI agents who form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena."
- The new X-Files is from Onyx Collective and produced by 20th Television in association with Proximity Media.
- Executive producers also include Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Proximity Media) and The X-Files' original series creator, Chris Carter. Co-executive producers are Simone Harris (Proximity Media), Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel.
- Coogler's longtime collaborator on his films, including Black Panther and Sinners, Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson wrote the score for the pilot episode.
- Recent Academy Award-winner Amy Madigan (Weapons), Steve Buscemi (Wild Horse Nine), Ben Foster (Christy), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs, Echo), and Lochlyn Munro (Scary Movie) are among an impressive group of guest stars in the pilot.
- There was some fan concern that Hulu might pass on The X-Files, after the surprise of them passing on the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series after filming that pilot.
- Still, it felt like The X-Files had an especially good chance of going forward considering what a boon it is to have Coogler so involved, coming off his huge success -- both financially and at the Oscars -- with Sinners, along with his ongoing relationship with Disney on the Black Panther films.
- The original The X-Files aired on FOX for nine seasons from 1993-2002, before returning for an additional two seasons from 2016-2018, and also led to two feature films.
- Now the question becomes... Do we see David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson guest star in the first season??
What They're Saying:
- Ryan Coogler: “I’ve loved The X-Files for a long time, so getting the chance to write and direct the pilot has meant a great deal to me. What Chris Carter created is special, and we wanted to honor everything that made the original series connect with so many people while also finding our own way into that world. Danielle and Himesh, along with the rest of our cast, have brought such original perspectives and performances to these characters, and watching that come together has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than my crew, colleagues at Proximity Media and our partners at Onyx Collective and 20th Television. I’m grateful for the trust and support they’ve given us as we take on this new chapter.”
- Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler, founders of Proximity Media: “We’re looking forward to continuing this journey as executive producers and especially excited to work closely with Jennifer Yale, Simone Harris, and the entire cast and crew as we bring this new chapter of The X-Files to life. It was also incredibly special to have our fellow Proximity co-founder Ludwig Göransson contribute the score for the pilot, making this a true collaboration across the Proximity family."