Brian Windhorst Stays on ESPN's NBA Beat with New Contract Extension
What's Happening:
- ESPN has officially announced a multi-year contract extension with Senior NBA Writer Brian Windhorst.
- The agreement ensures that Windhorst will continue his work providing NBA insights, analysis, and reporting across various ESPN platforms.
- He will continue to appear across multiple ESPN outlets, including:
- ESPN.com – contributing in-depth articles, features, and analysis on NBA news and trends.
- ESPN television programming – appearing on NBA-focused shows and news/information segments.
- The Hoop Collective podcast – where he serves as a host and lead voice, discussing league developments, player stories, and insider perspectives.
- Brian Windhorst joined ESPN in 2010, and has since become widely recognized for his insider knowledge and connections around the NBA, particularly for his coverage of LeBron James and broader league dynamics.
- He has built a reputation as one of ESPN’s most trusted and experienced NBA reporters, frequently breaking news and offering deep analysis.
