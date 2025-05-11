Celebrate Mother's Day with Some Favorite Disney Moms in Special New Video
Don't worry, none of those tear-jerking songs from the moms play.
To celebrate Moms everywhere and Mother’s Day, Disney has released a special compilation celebrating some heartwarming moments with our favorite Disney moms.
What’s Happening:
- To celebrate Mother’s Day, Disney has shared a special compilation featuring some of our favorite moms and mom moments from their entire film catalog.
- In this special video, moments from Tarzan, Dumbo, Freaky Friday, the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King (2019), The Emperor’s New Groove, and more.
- Don’t worry, if you’re hoping to avoid emotional renditions of “You’ll Be In My Heart" or “Baby Mine" on this Mother’s Day you’re in luck. Those songs are not featured in this video.
- To all the moms out there, animated or otherwise, Happy Mother’s Day!
- Along with this wonderful montage, Disney shared another video earlier today, celebrating their highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday.
- As part of that video, Disney gave a special gift to moms everywhere, which you can check out in our post, over here.
