Celebrate Mother's Day with Some Favorite Disney Moms in Special New Video

Don't worry, none of those tear-jerking songs from the moms play.

To celebrate Moms everywhere and Mother’s Day, Disney has released a special compilation celebrating some heartwarming moments with our favorite Disney moms.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate Mother’s Day, Disney has shared a special compilation featuring some of our favorite moms and mom moments from their entire film catalog.
  • In this special video, moments from Tarzan, Dumbo, Freaky Friday, the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King (2019), The Emperor’s New Groove, and more.
  • Don’t worry, if you’re hoping to avoid emotional renditions of “You’ll Be In My Heart" or “Baby Mine" on this Mother’s Day you’re in luck. Those songs are not featured in this video.

  • To all the moms out there, animated or otherwise, Happy Mother’s Day!
  • Along with this wonderful montage, Disney shared another video earlier today, celebrating their highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, Freakier Friday.
  • As part of that video, Disney gave a special gift to moms everywhere, which you can check out in our post, over here.

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti