Every Single MCU Movie is Finally on Disney+ Thanks to the Arrival of "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Your 37 movie marathon can begin... now!
It took several years to happen, but Disney+ can now boast they have every single MCU movie released to date.
What's Happening:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived on Disney+ in the US this week, which is notable for reasons going beyond just the Spider-Man series.
- This also means Disney+ -- at least in the United States -- now has all 37 MCU movies released so far available on one service together for the first time ever.
- Since Disney+ launched in 2019, it has been the home to the vast majority of MCU content, including most of the movies, plus all of the new streaming series produced by Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, since they took full control of television production for Marvel.
- However, there were some notable absences initially, in the form of 2008's The Incredible Hulk and the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films. Those absences were, of course, due to the specifics of the deals behind those movies, which weren't controlled by Disney, with Universal having released The Incredible Hulk and Sony in full control of Spider-Man's movie rights for decades.
- In 2023, The Incredible Hulk finally arrived on Disney+, after distribution rights to that movie reverted back to Disney.
- But Sony's hold on all the Spider-Man movies -- pre-MCU included -- remains more firm, meaning bringing them to Disney+ requires specific streaming partnership deals, which slowly but surely occurred. Back in 2021, Sony and Disney made a deal for Disney+ to stream new Sony films following their Pay 1 TV window, allowing Sony films to come to the service after they first go to Netflix (who have their own deal with Sony). However, this deal began with 2022 films, and Spider-Man: No Way Home came out at the end of 2021, already having its own post-theatrical distribution path in place. The previous two MCU Spider-Man movies, 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, did eventually come to Disney+, but it's taken more than five years for No Way Home to finally join them.
- All of this means Disney+ really and truly being the home of all of the MCU remains somewhat precious, since it's based on Sony and Disney+ re-upping their deals to keep the Spidey movies there when the current deals end. But for right now at least, you can find every single MCU movie there in one place if you want to start your mega-marathon leading up to Avengers: Doomsday this December. Just keep in mind that this summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day will come to Netflix first before it comes to Disney+ down the line! Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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