ESPN App and DTC Launch Into Weekend of NFL Preseason Games

NFL fans will have access to stream five out-of-market NFL preseason games via the ESPN App to Direct-to-Consumer subscribers on Saturday, August 23, as ESPN’s enhanced service provides even more opportunities to consume NFL content.

The Week 3 preseason games will highlight the first weekend of ESPN’s Direct-to-Consumer service, set to launch on Thursday, August 21: Baltimore at Washington (Noon ET) Indianapolis at Cincinnati (1 p.m.) Houston at Detroit (1 p.m.) Buffalo at Tampa (7:30 p.m.) Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco (8:30 p.m.)

Each of the five games will be available out-of-market on the ESPN App to fans subscribed directly to the ESPN Unlimited plan or through select pay TV providers.

The preseason games are subject to local and other geographic blackouts. For fans in the ten participating teams’ markets and additional surrounding areas, their individual game will be available via an over-the-air station in their local market and other surrounding areas, and will not be available through the ESPN App. The ESPN App stream will feature the local broadcast from each game.

The added preseason games are part of the new licensing agreement with the NFL, announced by ESPN

Separately, as part of the regular season schedule, ESPN has shifted its Houston at Seattle matchup in Week 7 (October 20) from ESPN+ to ESPN. The kickoff time remains unchanged, resulting in ESPN airing a true doubleheader, with Tampa Bay at Detroit beginning at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Texans at Seahawks at 10 p.m. The Buccaneers at Lions is not impacted, having been previously programmed for ESPN with the same kickoff time.

ESPN’s entire 25-game slate of NFL games, including Monday Night Football, and NFL shows such as Monday Night Countdown, Sunday NFL Countdown , and NFL Live , along with much more, will stream on the ESPN DTC service via the ESPN App.

Bundling options for the ESPN DTC unlimited plan include a special offer with Disney+ Hulu

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company (parent company of ESPN) had announced plans to acquire the NFL Network, as well as certain media assets like RedZone Channel and NFL Fantasy.

As part of this deal, NFL received a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

However, not all media assets are coming over, with the NFL still retaining and operating NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com

Another part of this agreement sees ESPN adjusting their game schedule with four games shifting to the NFL Network, so that the NFL Network can continue to air seven games per season.

