Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2025
Hulu has revealed all of its May 2025 new additions, including a new stand-up comedy special from Matteo Lane, the return of two popular reality TV series, a new season of Nine Perfect Strangers, and a new comedy film, Summer of 69. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.
Hulu Originals
Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series – May 7th
Kun by Agüero tells the story of Sergio Agüero, starting from his humble origins to his sporting success, ending with his early retirement due to a heart arrhythmia. With never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know him best, this intimate portrait reveals for the first time the conflictive relationship Sergio has with his father, and the most difficult decisions he had to face.
Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2 – May 8th
Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts “Castello Rosato," a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations.
Summer of 69: Film Premiere – May 9th
An awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance and adulthood.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere – May 15th
The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?
Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special: Special Premiere – May 16th
Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.
Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere – May 21st
Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.
Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere – May 21st
After discovering the body of her murdered uncle, Yoon Ena becomes a profiler to uncover the truth behind what happened that night. A decade later, Detective Hansaem still suspects Ena was responsible, and when a series of murders begins to occur, each linked to a corresponding puzzle piece, Hansaem will follow his instincts to track down the killer.
New on Hulu in May
May 1st
- Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
- The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
- History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
- Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
- James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
- Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)
- Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
- Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (Dubbed)
- Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
- Alienoid (2022)
- Alienoid 2 (2024)
- Anaconda (1997)
- Attack The Block (2011)
- Austenland (2013)
- Babylon A.D. (2008)
- Bad Teacher (2011)
- Basic (2003)
- Battle of the Year (2013)
- The Childe (2023)
- Con Air (1997)
- Courage Under Fire (1996)
- Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
- Enemy of the State (1998)
- Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- The 5th Wave (2016)
- The Guardian (2006)
- Georgia Rule (2007)
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Horrible Bosses (2011)
- Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)
- The Infiltrator (2016)
- The Insider (1999)
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)
- Joy (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- The King’s Man (2021)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
- Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
- Little Fockers (2010) – 15 Anniversary
- The Negotiator (1998)
- The Power of One (1992)
- Maid in Manhattan (2002)
- Man on Fire (2004)
- The Marine (2006)
- Meet the Fockers (2004)
- Meet the Parents (2000) – 25th Anniversary
- Meet the Spartans (2008)
- Mission: Impossible (1996)
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000)
- Mission: Impossible II (2006)
- Once (2007)
- Once Upon a Time in America (1984)
- Prospect (2018)
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
- Sex Tape (2014)
- Shadow (2018)
- Spy (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
- Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
- Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)
- Street Kings (2008)
- Stuber (2019)
- Super Troopers 2 (2018)
- Take Me Home Tonight (2011)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The Villainess (2017)
- The Wailing (2016)
- The Witch: Subversion (2018)
- The Witch 2: The Other One (2022)
- Tropic Thunder (2008)
- Waitress (2007)
- Wedding Crashers (2005) – 20th Anniversary
May 2nd
- Pita Hall: Film Premiere – Hulu Original
- Decision to Leave (2022)
- Harbin (2024)
- The Last Word (2017)
- 72 Hours (2024)
May 3rd
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3
- Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2
- Escape (2024)
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much (2023
May 4th
- Insidious: The Red Door (2023)
May 8th
- Alone Australia: Compete Season 2
- Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1
- New House No Debt: Complete Season 1
- 60 Days In: Complete Season 9
- Pil’s Adventures (2021)
May 9th
- The UnXplained: Compete Season 7
- Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
- Commando (1985)
- The Damned (2024)
- Hitman (2007)
- Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Men of Honor (2000) – 25th Anniversary
- The Thin Red Line (1998)
- The Transporter (2002)
- The Transporter 2 (2005) – 20th Anniversary
May 10th
- Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6
- How It’s Made: Complete Season 21
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Complete Season 1
- Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2
- Blonde and Blonder (2008)
- Strangerland (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Trust (2010) – 15th Anniversary
- Vengeance: A Love Story (2017)
- War Inc. (2008)
May 12th
- I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Hell’s Paradise: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
- Shangrila Frontier: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
May 13th
- Not Others: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
- Good Bad Things (2023)
- Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) – 10th Anniversary
- Not Others (2023)
May 15th
- Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7
- Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
- Container Home: Complete Season 1
- Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 4-5
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
- Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5
- Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 & 14
- Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 & 20
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 5 & 6
- Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
- Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15
- The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2
- Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24
May 16th
- Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
- Crossroads (2002)
- The Last Breath (2025)
May 17th
- Death by Fame: Complete Season 1
- Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1
- Expedition X: Complete Seasons 6-7
- Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)
- Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (2019)
- Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020)
- Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)
May 20th
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)
- Night Call (2024)
May 22nd
- Gordon Ramsey’s Secret Service: Series Premiere (Fox)
- Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20
- Intervention: Complete Season 25
- Jump! Complete Season 1
- Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1
- Taken in Plain Sight (2024)
May 23rd
- The Last Showgirl (2024)
May 24th
- BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4
- Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3
- Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1
- Gold Rush: Complete Season 1
- Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12
May 25th
- How to Please a Woman (2022)
May 27th
- Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1
- Re: Zero: Complete Season 1
- Tower of God: Complete Season 1
- The Seed of Sacred Fig (2024)
May 29th
- Adults: Complete Season 1 (FX)
- The Silencing (2020)
May 30th
- Into the Deep (2024)
- Rickey Smiley: Untitled (2025)
May 31st
- House Hunters: Complete Season 253
- House Hunters International: Complete Season 18
- Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24
- Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
- Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
- Leanne Morgan: So Yummy (2018)
Leaving Hulu in March
May 3rd
- Both Sides of the Blade (2022)
May 4th
- Last Survivors (2022)
May 8th
- The Last Warrior (2022)
May 10th
- Bar Fight! (2022)
- Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)
May 11th
- A Cops and Robbers Story (2020)
- Italian Studies (2021)
May 12th
- Not Going Quietly (2021)
May 13th
- The Capote Tapes (2019)
May 14th
- All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding – 1987-1997 (2021)
May 16th
- Kandahar (2023)
- Sundown (2021)
- The Immaculate Room (2022)
May 17th
- Slash/Back (2022)
May 19th
- President (2021)
May 25th
- A Taste of Hunger (2021)
May 27th
- The Requin (2022)
May 28th
- Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)
May 31st
- Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)
- Mob Land (2023)
- The Last Tourist (2021)
- Try Harder! (2021)