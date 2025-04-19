Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2025

In addition to a number of new and returning Hulu Originals, the critically acclaimed film “The Last Showgirl” starring Pamela Anderson will make its streaming debut on Hulu.

Hulu has revealed all of its May 2025 new additions, including a new stand-up comedy special from Matteo Lane, the return of two popular reality TV series, a new season of Nine Perfect Strangers, and a new comedy film, Summer of 69. See everything coming (and going) on Hulu next month.

Hulu Originals

Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series – May 7th

Kun by Agüero tells the story of Sergio Agüero, starting from his humble origins to his sporting success, ending with his early retirement due to a heart arrhythmia. With never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know him best, this intimate portrait reveals for the first time the conflictive relationship Sergio has with his father, and the most difficult decisions he had to face.

Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2 – May 8th

Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts “Castello Rosato," a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations.

Summer of 69: Film Premiere – May 9th

An awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance and adulthood.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere – May 15th

The scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever! When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies and allegations explode. In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special: Special Premiere – May 16th

Matteo Lane's comedy is like catching up with your old friend at brunch. In his latest special, he shares a glimpse into his travels, unique family background and friendships.

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere – May 21st

Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself.

Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere – May 21st

After discovering the body of her murdered uncle, Yoon Ena becomes a profiler to uncover the truth behind what happened that night. A decade later, Detective Hansaem still suspects Ena was responsible, and when a series of murders begins to occur, each linked to a corresponding puzzle piece, Hansaem will follow his instincts to track down the killer.

New on Hulu in May

May 1st

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere ( ABC

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (Dubbed)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid (2022)

Alienoid 2 (2024)

Anaconda (1997)

Attack The Block (2011)

Austenland (2013)

Babylon A.D. (2008)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Basic (2003)

Battle of the Year (2013)

The Childe (2023)

Con Air (1997)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy of the State (1998)

Far from the Madding Crowd (2015) – 10th Anniversary

The 5th Wave (2016)

The Guardian (2006)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil (2019)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses 2 (2014)

The Infiltrator (2016)

The Insider (1999)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Joy (2015) – 10th Anniversary

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Fockers (2010) – 15 Anniversary

The Negotiator (1998)

The Power of One (1992)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Man on Fire (2004)

The Marine (2006)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000) – 25th Anniversary

Meet the Spartans (2008)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible II (2006)

Once (2007)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Prospect (2018)

Rogue One: A Star Wars

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Sex Tape (2014)

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015) – 10th Anniversary

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi (1983)

Street Kings (2008)

Stuber

Super Troopers 2 (2018)

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Villainess (2017)

The Wailing (2016)

The Witch: Subversion (2018)

The Witch 2: The Other One (2022)

Tropic Thunder (2008)

Waitress (2007)

Wedding Crashers (2005) – 20th Anniversary

May 2nd

Pita Hall: Film Premiere – Hulu Original

Decision to Leave (2022)

Harbin (2024)

The Last Word (2017)

72 Hours (2024)

May 3rd

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2

Escape (2024)

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much (2023

May 4th

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

May 8th

Alone Australia: Compete Season 2

Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1

New House No Debt: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 9

Pil’s Adventures (2021)

May 9th

The UnXplained: Compete Season 7

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

Commando (1985)

The Damned (2024)

Hitman (2007)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015) – 10th Anniversary

Men of Honor (2000) – 25th Anniversary

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Transporter (2002)

The Transporter 2 (2005) – 20th Anniversary

May 10th

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6

How It’s Made: Complete Season 21

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? Complete Season 1

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2

Blonde and Blonder (2008)

Strangerland (2015) – 10th Anniversary

Trust (2010) – 15th Anniversary

Vengeance: A Love Story (2017)

War Inc. (2008)

May 12th

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Hell’s Paradise: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Shangrila Frontier: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

May 13th

Not Others: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Good Bad Things (2023)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) – 10th Anniversary

Not Others (2023)

May 15th

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Container Home: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 4-5

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 & 14

Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 & 20

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 5 & 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7

Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24

May 16th

Welcome to Wrexham FX

Crossroads (2002)

The Last Breath (2025)

May 17th

Death by Fame: Complete Season 1

Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1

Expedition X: Complete Seasons 6-7

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-3

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape (2018)

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time (2019)

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal (2020)

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion (2023)

May 20th

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

Night Call (2024)

May 22nd

Gordon Ramsey’s Secret Service: Series Premiere (Fox)

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20

Intervention: Complete Season 25

Jump! Complete Season 1

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1

Taken in Plain Sight (2024)

May 23rd

The Last Showgirl (2024)

May 24th

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Complete Season 1

Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12

May 25th

How to Please a Woman (2022)

May 27th

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1

Re: Zero: Complete Season 1

Tower of God: Complete Season 1

The Seed of Sacred Fig (2024)

May 29th

Adults

The Silencing (2020)

May 30th

Into the Deep (2024)

Rickey Smiley: Untitled (2025)

May 31st

House Hunters: Complete Season 253

House Hunters International: Complete Season 18

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Leanne Morgan: So Yummy (2018)

Leaving Hulu in March

May 3rd

Both Sides of the Blade (2022)

May 4th

Last Survivors (2022)

May 8th

The Last Warrior (2022)

May 10th

Bar Fight! (2022)

Murder at Yellowstone City (2022)

May 11th

A Cops and Robbers Story (2020)

Italian Studies (2021)

May 12th

Not Going Quietly (2021)

May 13th

The Capote Tapes (2019)

May 14th

All the Streets Are Silent: The Convergence of Hip Hop and Skateboarding – 1987-1997 (2021)

May 16th

Kandahar (2023)

Sundown (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

May 17th

Slash/Back (2022)

May 19th

President (2021)

May 25th

A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27th

The Requin (2022)

May 28th

Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

May 31st

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)

Mob Land (2023)

The Last Tourist (2021)

Try Harder! (2021)