Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas Includes "Home Alone," "The Grinch," Mariah Carey, and Much More for 2025

Freeform viewers know that they can count on the Disney-owned Freeform basic cable channel to thoroughly entertain them throughout at least two major holiday seasons: Halloween and Christmas. Two months ago we shared Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween schedule for the channel, and now it's time to take a look at the programming block for this year's 25 Days of Christmas.

What's happening:

Freeform has released its schedule for the 2025 iteration of its annual 25 Days of Christmas programming block, which includes movies and TV specials themed to the holiday season.

Watch 25 Days of Christmas | Official 2025 Trailer | Freeform:

This year's 25 Days of Christmas programming includes the Home Alone movies, the Santa Clause films, Jingle All the Way, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and more. There are even Freeform network premieres of The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 1947's Miracle on 34th Street, and the all-new holiday special Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol. Check out the full schedule below.

Monday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – “Richie’s Rich Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

11:30 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Jingle all the Way”

Tuesday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

10:30 a.m. – “Love Actually”

1:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

Wednesday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve”

10:30 a.m. – “The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular” (2025)

12:30 p.m. – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman” – Freeform Premiere

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Thursday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947) – Freeform Premiere

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

2:00 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

4:00 p.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

6:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

Friday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – “The Family Stone”

9:30 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” (1998)

11:35 a.m. – ”Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You”

1:40 p.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

3:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

9:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Saturday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

8:35 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:40 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

12:45 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:25 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

12:55 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

Sunday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

9:05 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

11:45 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

1:50 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:55 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

3:30 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

4:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:15 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:45 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:25 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Monday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:05 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

Tuesday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – “Snow”

10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

11:35 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

2:15 p.m. – “Dr Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

Wednesday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – “Snow 2: Brain Freeze”

10:30 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

11:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

1:05 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

Thursday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)

10:30 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)

1:25 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:00 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animation)

8:25 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animation)

10:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animation)

12:00 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

Friday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

9:00 a.m. – “Home Alone”

11:25 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

4:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

7:00 p.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

9:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Saturday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

7:30 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

8:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

12:10 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

2:10 p.m. – Disney’s “Prep & Landing”

2:40 p.m. – Disney’s “Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol”– Freeform Premiere

3:15 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. – “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

Sunday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – “The Legend of Frosty the Snowman”

8:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

10:55 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

3:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

7:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:05 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)



Tuesday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

10:30 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

11:05 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

5:50 p.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

8:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)



Wednesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

10:30 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

11:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

1:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Thursday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

6:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

8:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Friday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. – “The Search of Santa Paws”

12:30 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

2:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

3:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

4:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

5:15 p.m. – “Home Alone”

7:45 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

10:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:25 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

10:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:10 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:40 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

8:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:25 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Sunday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

11:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

1:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

4:05 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:10 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:45 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:50 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:20 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Monday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – “Kung Fu Panda Holiday”

7:30 a.m. – “Home Alone”

9:55 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

1:35 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

3:15 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

5:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

7:50 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

9:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

11:55 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Tuesday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

10:00 a.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animation)

12:25 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animation)

2:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animation)

3:00 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:05 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

7:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:45 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:25 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s “Prep & Landing”

11:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

1:05 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

3:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

5:35 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

8:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 25 — Christmas Day

7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 p.m. – “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” (2025)

2:00 p.m. – “Toy Story That Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

5:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)