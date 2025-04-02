FX Pilot "Seven Sisters" Adds Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron

The pair join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti for the upcoming project.

FX’s new drama pilot Seven Sisters has added Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron to the cast list.

Deadline ER ) and J. Smith-Cameron ( Succession ) have joined the cast list of FX’s upcoming drama pilot Seven Sisters .

Seven Sisters is set to follow a large, closely connected family that begins to fall apart when one of the sisters (Olsen) starts to communicate with a voice only she can hear. The voice will force them to confront family secrets.

The pair will be series regulars if the pilot is picked up.

Milioti is set to portray Olsen’s sister.

Seven Sisters is executive produced by writer Will Arbery, director Sean Durkin, and Garret Basch.

