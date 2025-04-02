FX Pilot "Seven Sisters" Adds Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron
The pair join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti for the upcoming project.
FX’s new drama pilot Seven Sisters has added Anthony Edwards and J. Smith-Cameron to the cast list.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline exclusively reports that Anthony Edwards (ER) and J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) have joined the cast list of FX’s upcoming drama pilot Seven Sisters.
- The pair join Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti in the project.
- Seven Sisters is set to follow a large, closely connected family that begins to fall apart when one of the sisters (Olsen) starts to communicate with a voice only she can hear. The voice will force them to confront family secrets.
- Edwards is expected to take the role of Paul Bosco, the patriarch of the family, with Smith-Cameron to play his wife Francesca.
- The pair will be series regulars if the pilot is picked up.
- Milioti is set to portray Olsen’s sister.
- Seven Sisters is executive produced by writer Will Arbery, director Sean Durkin, and Garret Basch.
- If the pilot moves forward, it will be Basch’s fifth series to do so at FX. Basch is currently under a first-look deal with the network.
